Picking our pets’ brains

While the canine brain has stretched the boundaries of intelligence, what do our feline friends say? It turns out that reading the cat brain has been a mystery for scientists: not many have been successful in bringing cats to their labs without bruising themselves, and even if they did, cats have royally refused to obey any orders, forcing scientists to send them home without much success. So, feline parents, you have a great chance of making it into the history books by helping science understand cats! Long considered dimwits, reptiles are now having their moment in the field of animal cognition — scientists have discovered that bearded dragons learn from each other, monitor lizards can learn and unlearn, and anoles can solve problems.