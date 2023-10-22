Emotional cheating: A case of dodgy tears?

Rohini Kesavan Rajeev, a behavioural health practitioner and the founder of The Able Mind, a mental health platform, believes that emotional fidelity is a crucial factor in the health of a relationship. “Emotional infidelity refers to developing an emotional connection with someone

other than your spouse. Deep friendships that do not respect boundaries are often at risk of developing into an exclusive, super-dependent, unhealthy relationship that comes in between existing committed relationships/marriage. Romantic partners are kept in the dark, and most message exchanges and rendezvous are planned covertly. The fact that this relationship is ‘secretive’ is a red flag,” she says. “In the context of modern relationships, social media has enabled us to communicate with people outside of our marriage and outside of our regular friendships. It has also created a world for us of connections that our partners or spouses know nothing about,” says Snighda Mishra, social entrepreneur and psychotherapist.