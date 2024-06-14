Are non-DigiYatra fliers also being photographed?

Last week, a passenger flying Air Vistara from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad, noticed airport staff taking photos of all passengers on the flight from Hyderabad to Bengaluru. He questioned the airline on X.

The airline responded: “We wish to inform you that the cameras placed on the boarding gates is for the DigiYatra process, and the same is applicable for all customers.” It added: “As checked with the airport team we wish to confirm that pictures of all customers are taken.”

The Hyderabad airport authorities said the facial recognition was being used only for DigiYatra passengers and that the screens do not take or store any photos. Air Vistara did not comment further.