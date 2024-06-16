Maharashtra mountaineering body issues guidelines for trekkers venturing Sahyadri ranges during monsoon

Mumbai: Always carry a walking stick, torch and first aid kit when you go for trekking. Don’t go for selfies in risky locations. Watch out for landslides and boulder falls. Do not litter in forts, forests, or near water bodies. Keep nature clean. Walk carefully on slippery slopes and riverbanks.

If needed, take help of professional guides. Looks simple, but often ignored.

These are part of the exhaustive do's and don’ts issued by the Akhil Maharashtra Giryarohan Mahasangh (AMGM), the apex mountaineering body of the state.

The guidelines have been issued considering the accidents that are reported during the monsoon in the Sahyadri ranges of Western Ghats.