Maharashtra mountaineering body issues guidelines for trekkers venturing Sahyadri ranges during monsoon

Mumbai: Always carry a walking stick, torch and first aid kit when you go for trekking. Don’t go for selfies in risky locations. Watch out for landslides and boulder falls. Do not litter in forts, forests, or near water bodies. Keep nature clean. Walk carefully on slippery slopes and riverbanks.
If needed, take help of professional guides. Looks simple, but often ignored.
These are part of the exhaustive do's and don’ts issued by the Akhil Maharashtra Giryarohan Mahasangh (AMGM), the apex mountaineering body of the state.
The guidelines have been issued considering the accidents that are reported during the monsoon in the Sahyadri ranges of Western Ghats.
Credit: Special Arrangement.
AMGM also runs the Maharashtra Mountaineers Rescue Coordination Centre (MMRCC) 24x7 helpline number (7620-230-231) for coordinating an immediate search and rescue operation required anywhere in Maharashtra, predominantly in hilly and remote areas.
The list of dos and don'ts have been issued by AMGM president Umesh Zirpe, working president Hrishikesh Yadav and secretary Dr Rahul Warange.
With the monsoon trekking commencing in Maharashtra, the notice is being circulated among trekking and adventure organisations and groups, school and college students, and social media platforms.
“It is essential to undertake wandering in the Sahyadri during the monsoon, as the Sahyadri takes on an extremely enchanting form during this season. However, wandering in the monsoon should be done with utmost care, as the swift flow of streams, slippery rocks, floods, and intense rainfall need to be navigated carefully. Human life is invaluable, and during this season, human errors can be fatal. By avoiding recklessness and excess, and by taking care at safe locations, wandering can be enjoyed to the fullest,” said Zirpe.
“During the monsoon in the Sahyadri, many tourists venture out for rain tourism. The Sahyadri during the monsoon offers an extremely delightful atmosphere. The entire Sahyadri becomes lush green, with mesmerizing waterfalls cascading down the hills. To experience this natural beauty, many tourist spots become crowded,” said Zirpe, a veteran mountaineer and director of Guardian Giripremi Institute of Mountaineering.
“However, while wandering in the monsoon, it is essential to do so with great caution. The pathways in the Sahyadri become slippery due to the rain, rocks become slick, and with the increased flow of water in streams and rivers, the paths can become inundated. Sometimes, sudden heavy rains can lead to flooding, posing a danger to those in the vicinity. Therefore, it’s necessary to wander cautiously and avoid areas with steep slopes or near forts. Taking photos in such areas should be avoided, and one should refrain from directly entering the flow of heavy streams,” he said.
“Adventure in the Sahyadri is a must, but it should never be reckless. Especially wandering during the monsoon or any other season should never be done alone. Many mountaineering groups in the Sahyadri are selflessly engaged in rescue operations. However, while carrying out these rescue operations, they are deeply saddened by the loss of life or the need to rescue those in distress,” he said.