The architectural wonders of Astana

Situated in the heartland steppes, the climate of Astana is extreme and unforgiving. Grim winter and grey skies grip the city for seven months between October and April when the temperature fluctuates between -20 and -40. Mounds of snow can be seen on either side of the road. It is common to see snow-clearing machines working tirelessly to keep the streets motorable and walkable. Even so, driving and brisk walking in such conditions can be challenging. But the residents are so acclimatised that they go about their daily business without much fuss. The womenfolk even walk effortlessly on snowed paths wearing leather boots with high heels.