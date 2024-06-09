The charisma of Chandigarh

Standing at the edge of Sukhna Lake, feeling the gentle ripples caress the shore, I was approached by a kind elder. With a warm smile, he enquired if it was my first visit to Chandigarh. Confirming that indeed it was, I listened as he shared tales of his life intertwined with this serene lake. “Chandigarh has a charm that captivates, much like it did to me countless times,” he reminisced.