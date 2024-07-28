The hidden beauty of buffer zones

Many traverse the paths of a jungle. Some to renew their weary spirits, as suggested by Robert Louis Stevenson. Some to find their way into the universe, as per John Muir. And, some with a single-minded aim to spot the magnificent stripes in motion.

Falling into the last category, my casual nonchalance towards that enthusiastic Indian crested porcupine while on our way back from a night safari in the Rukhad zone came as a surprise to my fellow travellers. After having spotted six of the Royal Bengal Tiger descendants in the Turia core zone of Pench National Park just the other day, the heightened expectation had resulted in subsequent dejection after a tigerless safari in Rukhad — one of the buffer zones of Pench.

Prabhir Patil, a seasoned naturalist and guide at Pench, said that a porcupine sighting was rare. Yet, the rarity of it didn’t dawn on me till we were back at our jungle camp on the other side of Rukhad. Ketan and Xee, who manage it, could not contain their emotions. “That sighting is even rarer than a tiger’s,” they said in unison. Suddenly, that moment of seeing a prickle of porcupines during an on-foot night safari in Periyar Tiger Reserve a few years ago became all the more special.