The timeless charm of Windermere

Windermere did not exist until the arrival of the railway line from Kendal in 1947. There was only a hamlet here by the shore of the Lake called Birthwaite. When the railway was built, the railway company decided to name the station after the lake. The name took hold and Birthwaite was forgotten. Windermere became legendary and the town grew around the rail station. It came up as a Victorian resort with a mix of Victorian and Edwardian buildings dominating.