The timeless charm of Windermere

Nestled in England’s enchanting Lake District, Windermere offers a captivating escape into a world almost untouched by time. A beloved childhood story shaped my first encounter with this picturesque gem. At just five years old, I was mesmerised by my elder sister’s readings of Beatrix Potter’s tales of the mischievous Peter Rabbit. Potter’s stories, brimming with lush gardens and playful characters, sparked my imagination and kindled a lifelong love for reading and exploration.
Years later, arriving in Windermere, I found myself standing in the very landscape that had once leapt from the pages of those cherished books. The sight of Windermere Lake, framed by emerald fields adorned with golden daffodils, rolling hills, and winding mountain roads, was nothing short of magical. It became clear why Beatrix Potter, captivated by this serene paradise, had chosen to settle here and purchase Hill Top farmhouse in Near Sawyer, Cumbria, in 1905.
Potter, hailing from a wealthy family, spent many summer holidays in the Lake District. Her deep affection for the area led her to preserve its beauty by purchasing and safeguarding various properties.
When she passed away in 1943, she bequeathed 15 farms, sheep, and 4,000 acres of land to the National Trust. This gesture helped maintain Windermere’s unspoiled charm, allowing it to remain a haven for nature lovers and literary figures alike. Renowned poets such as William Wordsworth, whose famous poem Daffodils was inspired by the lake’s beauty, also found solace in these landscapes.
For me, however, Windermere also became a poignant backdrop during a time of personal loss. The news of my sister’s unexpected passing reached me while I was exploring the lake. Her enthusiasm for this very destination had been palpable, and her absence left a void that made it difficult to appreciate the lake’s splendour. Standing by its serene banks, the lake seemed to mirror my grief, its vast expanse feeling lifeless and distant.
Yet, as I continued to explore, the lake’s timelessness began to offer a sense of solace.
The tranquillity of the surroundings and the perpetual rhythm of the water helped me navigate my sorrow, allowing me to cherish the everlasting bond with my sister while embracing the beauty of the present.
Windermere Lake, England’s largest natural lake stretching over 11 miles and dotted with 19 islands, offers an array of experiences for visitors. The surrounding highlands, verdant woodlands, and charming villages like Bowness-on-Windermere are a delight for walkers seeking peaceful trails. Notable walks include Brant Fell, Orrest Head, and the Dales Way, each offering stunning views and a connection to the area’s literary heritage.
A highlight of any visit is a lake cruise, allowing guests to admire the scenery from the water and hop off to explore attractions such as Ambleside, Bowness, and the Gothic Revival Wray Castle. The castle’s turrets and grounds provide a dramatic backdrop, while Potter’s Hill Top farm and Brockhole offer additional insights and activities.
For those preferring a more leisurely pace, a stroll through Bowness-on-Windermere reveals a quaint village brimming with shops, cafés, and traditional pubs. Whether you’re indulging in a coffee, enjoying the local cuisine, or simply sitting on a bench to watch life go by, Bowness invites relaxation and reflection. Over 10,000 boats are registered at Bowness.
Windermere did not exist until the arrival of the railway line from Kendal in 1947. There was only a hamlet here by the shore of the Lake called Birthwaite. When the railway was built, the railway company decided to name the station after the lake. The name took hold and Birthwaite was forgotten. Windermere became legendary and the town grew around the rail station. It came up as a Victorian resort with a mix of Victorian and Edwardian buildings dominating.
As I settled on a bench by the lakeside, memories of my sister and our shared moments resurfaced. The sight of the daffodils swaying gently in the breeze brought to mind Wordsworth’s lines, providing a comforting sense of continuity and connection.
“For oft, when on my couch I lie
In vacant or in pensive mood,
They flash upon that inward eye
Which is the bliss of solitude;
And then my heart with pleasure fills,
And dances with the daffodils.”
In Windermere, the beauty of nature and the echoes of literary history intertwine, creating a place of serene reflection and enduring charm.
How to reach Windermere from London
Catch a train from London Euston station to Oxenholme in just over three hours. From Oxhenholme, take another 15-20 minute train to Windermere.