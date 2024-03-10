Thrilling encounters in Masai Mara

Of course, the best time to visit this national reserve is from July to the end of September during the Great Migration to witness the drama of more than two million wildebeest and zebras crossing over from Masai Mara in search of greener pastures. The term ‘grass is greener on the other side’ literally comes true for them. They cross the river very quickly for fear of crocodiles. And for travellers, this is a sight to behold — after all the Great Migration is considered as one of the seven natural wonders of the world. It can also be experienced by going hot air ballooning. Getting a glimpse of the animals waking up as the sun rises in the undulating Masai terrain from midair is an experience of a lifetime.