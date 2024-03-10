Thrilling encounters in Masai Mara

A few hours into the safari and I am in love — with the animals, the terrain and the sheer fact that I am in the midst of nature with nothing but a vast, grassy expanse between me and the majestic wildlife. After all, this is Masai Mara in Kenya, one of the first places that comes to mind when the word safari is mentioned. This popular national reserve, home to the Big Five, which were once considered the most difficult and dangerous animals to hunt, is on the bucket list for many wildlife lovers and rightly so.
Located in Southwest Kenya in the Great Rift Valley, this national reserve touches Tanzania. While Kenya is a dream for nature enthusiasts because it boasts of more than 30 national parks and reserves, there’s something that makes Masai Mara special. Let’s find out why.
Terrain of Masai Mara
The sweeping grasslands are green and fresh as it has rained for a few days and the clouds are playing their own game in the deep blue sky to paint a picture I am unlikely to ever forget. Tiny white wildflowers peeping out of the verdant grass and the acacia tree in the distance merging with the horizon make the expanse even more spectacular. The wide-open land means that encounters with wildlife are inevitable.
The Big Five
As I start my safari early in the morning in a 4x4, I keep my eyes peeled for the lion, African elephant, leopard, Cape buffalo, and rhinoceros, who make up the Big Five.
Lions roam freely here and can be easily spotted, especially since all the guides connect on the walkie-talkie and inform each other when one is seen.
I am lucky to see a pride feeding on a kill — it is a surreal sight. The female lion is protecting the animal she had hunted down till her two cubs start feeding on it. Through the binoculars, I see that the male lion is also dragging a kill towards the cubs. Not very different from humans, the lions take a snooze after a satisfying meal! They tend to stick together, and the pride usually has a few cubs, female lions and a couple of male lions, who serve as the protectors. Our guide tells us that the older the male lion, the darker his mane gets.
However, it is tough to track down the leopard, one of the hardest creatures to spot in the world. Our guide points to one in the far distance, but it appears like a speck on the horizon. They move swiftly, tend to sleep on trees and can climb while they are upside down as well, and unlike lions, they like to be alone. If visitors, who want to tick off all Big Five on their list, go back disappointed, it is most likely because this mighty beast eluded them.
Our jeep next winds its way toward a herd of African elephants who are chomping on the grass. Keep a lookout for that baby among them — it’s the sweetest sight to watch how the little ones stick to their mother. Their ears are shaped like the continent of Africa and hence this name.
It is also easy to spot hippopotamus along the Mara River that flows through part of the reserve. They are usually lazing in the water to keep themselves cool. Their humongous size — the adult male weighs a whopping 1,500 kg — is an intimidating sight and I am happy to watch them from a distance. Last but not the least of the Big Five is the Cape buffalo whose curving horns make it seem as if they are wearing a helmet. I am told they can be dangerous.
The Great Migration
Of course, the best time to visit this national reserve is from July to the end of September during the Great Migration to witness the drama of more than two million wildebeest and zebras crossing over from Masai Mara in search of greener pastures. The term ‘grass is greener on the other side’ literally comes true for them. They cross the river very quickly for fear of crocodiles. And for travellers, this is a sight to behold — after all the Great Migration is considered as one of the seven natural wonders of the world. It can also be experienced by going hot air ballooning. Getting a glimpse of the animals waking up as the sun rises in the undulating Masai terrain from midair is an experience of a lifetime.
Even though I missed this grand sight, I returned from my wildlife encounters with a sense of fulfilment. While early mornings and evenings go in spotting wildlife, the daytime is for slowing down and taking it easy. Many hotels and resorts like Sarova Mara Game Camp, a luxury hotel close to Sekenani gate organise sundowners after the evening safari and bush dinners with local food and live singing. Masai Mara is surrounded by several villages that are home to the Masai tribe, so it is a good idea to visit them to understand and see how they coexist with the wildlife.