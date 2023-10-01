Uttarakhand’s hidden gem

It was bitterly cold in the morning till the sunlight reached our camp, which took a while as the meadow is surrounded by tall mountains. The trek to the summit again started with a stiff climb along a narrow ridge, till we reached a rocky plateau. The progress from this point consists of small, but difficult ascents and descents among big boulders. It is a boon that path markers, comprising of conical rock piles, are kept along this stretch, otherwise one is quite likely to lose their way. Another steep ascent took us to a ridge overlooking the Kedartal, which was our final destination. The turquoise-coloured lake, ringed by lofty, snow-covered peaks was a stunning sight and took our breath away. It was a wonderful experience to quietly sit on a rock by the side of the serene lake, meditating on the splendours of this beautiful planet.