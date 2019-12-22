Citizenship Act Protest Live: Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Modi of hiding behind hate, destroying economy

As the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act rage across the nation, the Congress held a protest rally at Rajghat, attended by senior leaders of the party. The BJP held its own rally in West Bengal, led by J P Nadda, in support of the CAA. Stay tuned for more updates.
People will not let PM suppress 'Bharat Mata': Rahul
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of trying to spread hatred and break the country, but warned that the people will not let him attack the Constitution and suppress the voice of "Bharat Mata".
FIR registered against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan over charges of sharing objectionable post on social media against Citizenship Amendment Act - ANI
You could not provide jobs and destroyed economy, that is why you are hiding behind hate: Rahul Gandhi hits out at PM Modi. PTI
Rahul Gandhi at Raj Ghat where the party is staging protest against Citizenship Amendment Act: Narendra Modi ji, when you get students shot by bullets & when you get them lathi-charged, or when you threaten the journalists, then you try to suppress the voice of the country. ANI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Raj Ghat where the party is staging protest against Citizenship Amendment Act: When it comes to clothes, the entire nation knows you because of your clothes. It was you who had worn a suit worth Rs. 2 crore, it was not the people of the country. ANI
Mamata urges non-BJP CMs, leaders to unite against CAA
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday wrote to all non-BJP Chief Ministers and opposition party leaders urging them to unite against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the NRC. Banerjee also urged them to unite against the BJP government on one platform.
CAA protest: Assam arrests 10 for provocative posts
Assam police registered 28 cases related to 206 "disturbing" social media posts during the widespread protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act since it was passed by the Narendra Modi government on December 11.
India facing new crisis in which divide and rule is the law: Mamata Banerjee. PTI
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee writes to NCP chief Sharad Pawar stating,"Let us all meet and chalk out a concerted plan to protest and save our democracy." Citizenship Amendment Act
J'khand poll results verdict against NRC, CAA: Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the Jharkhand Assembly poll results appeared to be a verdict against the NRC and CAA and reflects the public reaction to the "arrogance" of the BJP visible across the country.
'Resolve to protect Constitution for CAA martyrs'
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Monday that in the name of all those who had been "martyred" in the protests against the amended citizenship law, her party resolves to protect the Constitution.
Anti-CAA stir: 104 held, thousands booked
More than 100 people have been arrested and over 12,000 booked in three districts of Marathwada in connection with violence during protests against the amended Citizenship Act in the central Maharashtra region last week, officials said on Monday.
'Mamata prioritised politics over national interests'
BJP working president J P Nadda on Monday accused the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of "misleading" masses on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, claiming that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has always prioritized politics over national interests.
J'khand polls: Mamata congratulates Soren on winning
Banerjee said that elections were held amid protests over amended citizenship law and proposed countrywide NRC, and extended good wishes to the "brothers and sisters" of the neighbouring state for voting in favour of the JMM- Congress-RJD alliance.
Roman Babushkin, Russian Deputy Chief of Mission on Citizenship Amendment Act: This is a domestic policy of India. Russia doesn't have to comment on it. If there are issues, then it should be resolved through dialogue. ANI
CAA does not violate Constitution, as claimed by a section of people: BJP working president J P Nadda. PTI
Top Congress leaders sit on 'Satyagraha' at Rajghat
Top Congress leaders led by Sonia Gandhi on Monday sat on a 'Satyagraha' at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial Rajghat here, demanding that the rights of people as enshrined in the Constitution be protected.
Sonia Gandhi reads Preamble of Constitution
Siddaramaiah asks for judiciary inquiry into M'luru firing
Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that CID inquiry into police firing in Mangaluru can not be accepted and demanded a judicial inquiry by sitting High Court Judge.
Congress 'satyagraha' at Raj Ghar against Citizenship Amendment Act starts with the signing of Vande Mataram and observance of silence for a minute
Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, Priyanka Gandhi present
People in Finland protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act
BJP Working President JP Nadda at a rally in Kolkata: Huge crowd here shows ppl are in support of Citizenship Act. West Bengal CM is just doing vote-bank politics by opposing the Act. She should see the huge support for the Act & understand that ppl have rejected vote-bank politics ANI
Jharkhand elections held amid CAA and NRC protests, verdict in favour of citizens: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on poll trends. PTI
Court dismisses bail pleas of 15 in Daryaganj violence
A Delhi court on Monday dismissed the bail pleas of 15 people arrested in connection with the violence over the new citizenship law in Old Delhi's Daryaganj.
CAA: Subdued Christmas in Guwahati due to deaths
For the Stafford family of Guwahati, the Christmas this year would not be an occasion for merriment but a time for grief, as it lost one of its young members during the ongoing protests in the city against the amended citizenship law.
Protest against amended Citizenship Act in Jamia Millia Islamia enters 8th day
The protests against the amended Citizenship Act at the Jamia Millia Islamia entered its eighth day on Monday, with hundreds continuing to throng the streets outside the university.
Students from several schools in Noornagar, Batla House and Okhla also attended the protests on Monday. PTI
Nadda takes out BJP rally in Kolkata in support of CAA
BJP national working president J P Nadda on Monday kicked off a massive rally in the city in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act.
Calcutta HC directs West Bengal govt to suspend all media campaigns related to Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). PTI
PM Modi like 'God' for migrants: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi led-NDA government for enacting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, BJP national vice president Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Modi was like "God" for the migrants who faced religious persecution in Pakistan.
Read more
DMK to continue protests till CAA is withdrawn: Stalin
DMKand its alliance partners, including Congress, VCK and MDMK, took out a 2.5-km protest march here seeking to withdraw the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act despite Chennai Police refusing to grant permission for the agitation.
UP Congress leaders meet jailed party worker Sadaf Zafar, arrested during anti-CAA protest, allege police gave her treatment worse than "third degree" (PTI)
UP CM Yogi Adityanath appeals intellectual persons, clerics to assist govt in maintaining law & order. (AIR News)
A Delhi court reserves for 3.30 pm today verdict on bail plea of 15 accused detained in Daryaganj violence case. (ANI)
Pro-CAA rally in Bihar
A march in the favour of Citizenship Amendment Act was taken out in Patna today, under the aegis of 'Bharat Bachao Morcha'. Members of BJP-RSS and others participated in the march.
Protest begins at Quddus Saheb Eidgah ground on Millers road in Bengaluru
Video by Janardhan B K
The Editors Guild of India issues a statement against acts of violence by police forces across the country
Protest at Quddus Saheb Eidgah ground on Millers road, Bengaluru
Students were detained outside the Uttar Pradesh Bhawan in New Delhi while protesting against police action
Some students were detained outside the Uttar Pradesh Bhawan in New Delhion Friday when they were protesting against the police's action during anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act demonstrations in the state. They were demanding the resignation of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the issue.
Police are yet to share details. (PTI)
Rally from JC road to Millers road in Bengaluru
Video by Dinesh SK
We need to unite against the great calamity that the country faces: Kerala minister EP Jayarajan
Kerala Minister EP Jayarajan, on Citizenship Amendment Act: A joint strike is inevitable. We need to unite against the great calamity that the country faces. The country is facing protests over the passage of Parliament's muscle power.
Kerala Minister EP Jayarajan, on #CitizenshipAmendmentAct: A joint strike is inevitable. We need to unite against the great calamity that the country faces. The country is facing protests over the passage of Parliament's muscle power. pic.twitter.com/ATFSpirerp
— ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2019
DMK and allies hold anti-CAA rally in Chennai
DMK and its allies on Monday took out a protest rally in Chennaiagainst the amendment to the Citizehsip Act and seeking its withdrawal.
Join me in protests at Rajghat, show you're India: Rahul Gandhi to youth
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday urged students and youths to join him at Rajghat to protest against the "hate and violence unleashed by Modi-Shah" and show that they will not allow India to be "destroyed by hatred".
People turn out in huge numbers for a protest rally in Chennai
People turn out in huge numbers for a protest rally organised by DMK and its allies in Chennai against the new citizenship law.
DMK and its allies hold a 'mega rally' against CAA in Chennai
DMK and its alliance parties hold a 'mega rally' against Citizenship Amendment Act, in Chennai. Congress leader P Chidambaram and MDMK's Vaiko are also participating in the rally.
Tamil Nadu: DMK and its alliance parties hold a 'mega rally' against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct, in Chennai. Congress leader P Chidambaram and MDMK's Vaiko are also participating. pic.twitter.com/ve96fUQ7k7
— ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2019
Indian-Americans protest against CAA, NRC in Washington
A large number of Indian-Americans gathered around the statue of Mahatma Gandhi installed in front of the Indian Embassy here and held a peaceful demonstration against the amended Citizenship Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).
Security tightened in Chennai
Security tightened in Chennai as DMK and its alliesare set to hold a 'mega rally' against Citizenship Amendment Act, today in the city.
Tamil Nadu: Security tightened in Chennai as DMK and its alliance parties are set to hold a 'mega rally' against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct, today in the city. pic.twitter.com/VzdcqxHq5F
— ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2019
Madras High Court directs the Tamil Nadu police to use drones to monitor today’s proposed agitations by the DMK-led opposition against the Citizenship Amendment Act. (AIR)
CAA protests: DMK to go ahead despite no permission
Tamil Nadu’s principal opposition, DMK, on Sunday night announced that it would go ahead with the mega rally against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act planned for Monday despite the Chennai Police refusing permission citing security reasons.
CAA: Tejashwi among oppn leaders booked in Bihar
Top opposition leaders In Bihar, including RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, have been booked in connection with the bandh organised here on the previous day in protest against the amended Citizenship Act and a proposed countrywide National Register for Citizens (NRC), police said on Sunday.
‘BJP claim over NRC-CAA linkage is a lie’
Activist Harsh Mander denounced as a “lie”BJPclaimsthat the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will not be linked with the National Register of Citizens (NRC).
Man stabbed after leaving pro-CAA rally
A member of the RSS and the BJP wasstabbedafter he exited a rally being held at Town Hall in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Sunday.
Citizenship law breaking friendships, relationships
TheCitizenshipAmendment Act (CAA) may be the source of sleepless nights for a great many people in Indian society, but it is also wreaking havoc on relationships on social media.
Prove your words with deeds, Kerala CM to Modi
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comment defending CAA that caste and religion were not criteria for the Centre's schemes, saying emotional outbursts were not enough and that the latter needs to prove his words with deeds.
Don't feel safe in campus anymore: Jamia student
Mohammad Minhajuddin had come to Delhi last year with a dream of starting his law practice in the national capital, but on December 15 he lost vision in one eye allegedly in police action in the Jamia Millia Islamia library.
OIC expresses concern over Citizenship Act
The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Sunday said it was "closely" following the recent developments "affecting" Muslims in India as it voiced concern over the Citizenship Amendment Act and the verdict in the Ayodhya case.
We will take out our rally abiding by the law: MK Stalin
The ruling party tried to stop DMK led rally against Citizenship Act, scheduled for tomorrow. However, the court has given us permission, it is a huge victory for us. We will take out our rally abiding by the law:DMK President MK Stalin in Chennai
My family and I will not show any document for NRC: Cong leader Ajay Maken
Former Union minister and Congress leader Ajay Maken says he and his family members will not show any document for NRC, alleges it is "discriminatory" process
Delhi police releases footages of Jamia incident where protesters got violent
Madras High Court to hear plea to against DMK holding rally in Chennai
Madras High Court to hold a special sitting today to hear a plea seeking to restrain DMK & its allies from holding a rally in Chennai tomorrow against Citizenship Act.
'Tukde tukde' gang, 'urban naxals' behind CAA, NRC protest: Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in Patna
All schools in the city area of Aligarh district to remain closed on 23rd December.
No Indian student should allow Modi-Shah to divide India the way they are doing: Rahul Gandhi
Curfew relaxed for 7 hours from 1 pm in parts of Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh
Don't feel safe in campus anymore: Jamia student
Don't feel safe in campus anymore, says Jamia Millia Islamia student Mohammad Minhajuddin who lost partial vision allegedly during police action on December 15.
UP Police: 48 persons arrested in connection with violence during protests
48 arrested, 262 booked over violence in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district during anti-CAA protests: Officials
Mobile services in Rajasthan to get restored tonight at 8 pm
As a preventive measure, the suspension of mobile internet services is still underway as notified by the Rajasthan Police in their order last evening.
As per the order , mobile internet services to get restored tonight at 8 PM .
Students, human rights activists and other protesters gather at Town Hall in Bengaluru
Cong can't accept rise of BJP: Pralhad Joshi
Congress cannot accept the phenomenal rise of BJP, PM Narendra Modi's stature and hence, it is inciting violence by misleading Muslim community on Citizenship Act:Union Minister Pralhad Joshi
PTI
PM Modi publicly contradicting what Home Minister Amit Shah has been saying on nationwide NRC: Mamata Banerjee. PTI
CAA controversy a non-issue, says Pralhad Joshi
Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Coal, Pralhad Joshi dismissed the controversy over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act as a non-issue and accused the Congress of inciting violence by provoking the Muslim community.
PM Modi hits out at Mamata, Karat during Ramlila rally
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday targeted his political rivals from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to former CPI(M) General Secretary Prakash Karat for their opposition to the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), as he accused the Opposition of doing "vote-bank politics".
Placards galore at anti-CAA, NRC protest in Delhi
Students, doctors and artists were among the scores of people who gathered at Central Park in Delhi's Connaught Place to protest against the amended citizenship law and the proposed all-India NRC.
CAA discriminatory, BJP creating divisions in society for political gains: Cong's Rajeev Shukla
Terming the amended citizenship law "discriminatory" and against the spirit of the Constitution, Congress leader Rajeev Shukla accused the BJP on Sunday of creating divisions in the society for political gains.
Scene of protest at Town Hall, Bengaluru. The students have taken over the protest.
Nearly 3 lakh march against CAA, NRC in Jaipur
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday led a massive peaceful march called the 'Samvidhan Bacho rally' against the amended citizenship law and demanded that the centre repeal the act, saying it is against the constitution and an attempt to divide people in the name of religion.
"Plural India, Strong India" made up a large and diverse group of people, ranging from students to artists to working professionals proving less than effective owing to differences between the various groups. In some cases, arguments have broken out between the gathered protesters.
The crowd strength rivals the RSS organized rally in the morning, with about 700 people gathered in front of Town Hall.
'Won't allow HM to leave airport if CAA not withdrawn'
West Bengal minister and state president of Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind Siddiqullah Chowdhury on Sunday threatened to disallow Union Home Minister Amit Shah to step out of the airport whenever he visits the city, if the Citizenship Amendment Act is not immediately withdrawn.
Congress leaving no stone unturned to burn India: BJP
The Congress is leaving no stone unturned to get the country "burnt and destroyed" but Prime Minister Narendra Modi will never allow its intention to succeed, the BJP asserted on Sunday.
Anti-CAA stir: Declare hospitals safe zones, says IMA
Terming the reports of police allegedly entering hospitals in violence-hit areas during agitations against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act "disturbing", the Indian Medical Association (IMA) said such actions are "unacceptable" and demanded that hospitals be declared "safe zones".
Bijnor: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh (East) meets the family of Suleiman, who died during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in the city on 20th December. ANI
Oppn backing CAA protesters to appease minorities: BSY
Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa lashed out at the Opposition for misleadingthe minorities against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
Rajasthan CM: Modi ji you should listen, 9 states have said it. Even your partners Bihar CM & Odisha CM who supported you in Parliament are saying they won't implement NRC. You should understand public sentiment & announce neither NRC in its current form, nor CAA will be implemented - ANI
Anti-CAA stir: UP govt moves to seal assets of vandals
As a first step towards making protestors pay for causing damage to public properties during agitations against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the Uttar Pradesh government has begun the process of identifying the vandals, with the Lucknow districtadministration forming a four-member panel to assess the damage.
TMC delegation has been detained in Lucknow airport. As soon as we got down from the airplane we were surrounded by the police. When we boarded the bus the police made all the passengers disembark. We were taken by the police to a secluded spot on the runway. We are sitting on the ground in dharna. Net is down so the message may reach you late.
Dinesh Trivedi
Md Nadimul Haque
Pratima Mandal
Abir Biswas
Modi says CAA not anti-Muslim as protests continue
Following days of violent, sometimes deadly protests across India against a new citizenship law critics say discriminates against Muslims, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a rally on Sunday for the BJP in the capital.
PM Modi ends speech at Ramlila Maidan
It is my request to you that you start a programme to clean your neighbourhood. Welcome the new year with a clean Delhi with everybody in your colony. Work towards removing single-use plastics, says PM Modi.
I will do everything I can for the peace and security of our nation, says PM Modi
Don't listen to their tape record, look at my track record, says PM Modi
Saudi Arabia has increased Hajj quota for India after I asked them to do so, says PM Modi
Our relationships with middle-east states are reaching new heights, says PM Modi
To lift the flag is our right but this right comes with certain responsibilities, says PM Modi
I want to ask Mamata didi, what changed? Why're you spreading false rumors? Why're you so afraid? You must believe in the people of West Bengal. Why're you not trusting the people of your State? asks PM Modi
Some CMs say that they will not implement CAA in their states, you are chosen by the people, you represent the people, at least discuss the law in closed rooms instead of being insulted by the public, says PM Modi
Educated youth will soon understand the truth behind CAA and NRC, says PM Modi
We are doing what they (Cong) had promised but could not do due to vote-bank politics: Modi
Mamata didi is against Bangladesh refugees, says PM Modi
Ashok Gehlot asked for citizenship for refugees, he has changed his stand now, says PM Modi
There is a very simple difference, an infiltrator never reveals his identity and a refugee never hides his identity. Many of these infiltrators are coming out and speaking. Why don't they speak the truth? They are scared that their reality will come out, says PM Modi.
PM Narendra Modi: There is a very simple difference, an infiltrator never reveals his identity and a refugee never hides his identity. Many of these infiltrators are coming out and speaking. Why don't they speak the truth? They are scared that their reality will come out.
— ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2019
Dalits, who came here from Pakistan, among beneficiaries of citizenship law; why you can't see their pain: Modi to critics (PTI)
Respect me or not, at least respect Mahatma Gandhi. He said that if Hindus, Buddhists and others feel persecuted in Pakistan and other countries, they are more than welcome in India, says PM Modi.
Persecuted minorities being forced to to leave Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangaldesh and be refugees in India, says PM Modi
We had a chance to expose Pakistan's discrimination against minorities but it was lost due to our rivals' politics: PM Modi
A refugee family named their new-born daughter Nagarikta, says PM Modi
Minorities in Pakistan are being forced to convert, says PM Modi
I request the youth of the country to read the Act in detail and not to fall prey to the rumours of detention centers being spread by Urban Naxals and Congress. It's a lie and is dividing the nation, saysPM Modi
No new refugees will be benefitted by CAA: PM Modi
Muslims living in India have nothing to fear when it comes to CAA and NRC: PM Modi
Muslims living in India have nothing to fear when it comes to CAA and NRC, there is no detention centre in India, these are lies. I'm surprised by the extent to which they can go to spread lies. Have some mercy on on the poor before you spread lies, says PM Modi.
Urban naxals, well-educated people are telling people that all Muslims will be sent to detention centre, do justice to your education, says PM Modi
NRC was formulated during Congress rule, were they sleeping then? asks PM Modi
33,000 police personnel laid down their lives during work since independence but now being attacked mercilessly: Modi (PTI)
There were attacks on school buses, attacks on trains, motorcycles, trains, bicycles, small shops have been burnt, government property made out of India's honest taxpayermoney has been destroyed. How they (opposition) are, the country has now come to know: PM Modi
When people died in the Anaj Mandi fire, police didn't ask for religion or caste, they tried to save as many as possible, says PM Modi.
Today, those who are misleading Muslims in the name of paper paper, certificate certificate should remember that we have never put paper restrictions for the betterment of the poor, while choosing beneficiaries of schemes: PM Modi
Governments change but policemen are not enemies of anyone: PM Modi
We have never asked anyone if he goes to temple or mosque when it comes to implementing our schemes: Modi
Our Govt has built over 1.5 crore houses for the poor, says PM Modi
In the last five years, our Govt has built over 1.5 crore houses for the poor. We didn't ask for their religion. We just helped the poor and needy: PM Modi
Challenge rivals to find anything discriminatory in my work: PM Modi
I dare rivals to find anything discriminatory in my work, says Modi, citing his govt's various development programmes (PTI)
Every poor family will benefit, irrespective of caste and religion: PM Modi
Every poor family will benefit from the schemes of the BJP, Ujjwala scheme, irrespective of caste and religion, says PM Modi
Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians all were befitted, everyone who lives here was benefitted. Why did we do this? Because we live for the love of the country: PM Modi(ANI)
We want every poor family to benefit from the Ujjwala scheme, says PM Modi
'Did we ask for documents from 1970,1980?' asks PM Modi
"Some political parties are spreading rumours, they're misleading people & inciting them. I want to ask them, when we authorised the unauthorised colonies, did we ask anyone their religion? Did we ask which political party they support? Did we ask for documents from 1970,1980?" aks PM Modi
We still believe in the mantra of 'sabka saath, saba vikas', says PM Modi
People were incited, those in high positions shared fake videos: Modi on protests against citizenship law. (PTI)
CAA will help marginalised communities
"For your better future the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill." Stand up and show respect for India's parliament and the mandate you have given us": PM Modi. (NDTV)
Respect the Parliament of India that passed CAA, says Modi
Delhi govt completely indifferent to city's biggest problem, which is availability of drinking water: Modi (PTI)
PM Narendra Modi: Had the Delhi govt not politicised the phase 4 project of Delhi metro, its work would have started much earlier. That is why I say that those who do politics in your name, never understood your pain, they never intended to do that. (ANI)
Clean drinking water, a dream for many even now: PM Modi
Previous governmentsgave full exemption to the occupants of these bungalows, did nothing to regularize your homes, saysPM Modi
Delhi buses were in a bad state, we have built the peripheral expressway, decongesting traffic inside Delhi, reducing pollution, says PM Modi
PM Narendra Modi on unauthorised colonies: You should know what those people, whom you were asking for something for yourself, were doing. They had illegally given 2000 lavish bungalows to their people. No one knows what was given to whom in lieu of that.
PM Narendra Modi on unauthorised colonies: You should know what those people, whom you were asking for something for yourself, were doing. They had illegally given 2000 lavish bungalows to their people. No one knows what was given to whom in lieu of that. pic.twitter.com/X55mNLFI5o
— ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2019
25 KM of Metro being built in Delhi everyday: Modi
Opposition has burdened the poor and appeased the rich, says PM Modi
Seeing thespeed of the opposition people, we decided that it will not go on and I will not allow it to run. So we took over work in March this year. Bill relatedto Delhi colonies has been passed in the last session of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha: PM Modi
Modi attacks rivals for not doing enough for unauthorised colonies, says he decided he cannot let this go on. (PTI)
Previous governments tried to stop land for the landless: PM Modi
Happy that the BJP and I have a good opportunity to usher a new era
I am happythat the BJP and I havea good opportunity to usher a new era in the lives of more than 40 lakh people of Delhi. Congratulations to those who have received ownership of land, the greatest capital of your life: PM Modi
I thank people from all corners of Delhi: PM Modi
They (AAP) haven't shown, integrity and honesty says Modi
Ramlila Maidan has been witness to many historical events: PM Modi
Provided land ownership titles to 40 lakh people: Modi
We have provided land ownership titles to over 40 lakh people, says PM Modi
This is a great opportunity for me and the BJP to show what we can do: PM Modi
PM Modi begins his speech at Ramlila Maidan chanting Unity in Diversity.
MP Manoj Tiwari welcomes PM Modi
Member of Parliament from North East Delhi Manoj Tiwari welcomes Prime Minister Modi at the rally in Ramlila Maidan, New Delhi.
AIADMK clear on support to CAA, to take it to people: CM
Unfazed by protests in Tamil Nadu against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has told Home Minister Amit Shah that the AIADMK is clear on its support to the legislation that provides citizenship to six minority communities from three neighbouring countries.
CAA row: Internet services snapped in Jaipur till 8 pm
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will lead a "silent and peaceful" march against the new citizenship law in Jaipur later on Sunday and said it will be attended by members of all communities and several political parties opposed to the legislation.
CAA, NRC's uncertainty could affect neighbours: B'desh
The CAA and the NRC are India's "internal issues", Bangladesh Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen has said but voiced concern that any "uncertainty" in the country is likely to affect its neighbours.
CAA row: People march in Delhi in support of students
Scores of people took out a march in South Delhi on Sunday in support of Jamia Millia Islamia students and those facing police action for violent protest against the new citizenship law.
Tejasvi Survya confirms that CAA will be not linked with NRC, but asks Indians to get over it. "We are in the process of creating a new India, an India with a Rs 5 trillion economy. Your namby-pamby secularism which you people have promulgated so far is not going to work anymore," he said.
Modi to address rally in Delhi amid anti-CAA protests
Following days of violent, sometimes deadly protests across India against a new citizenship law thatcritics say discriminates against Muslims, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead a rally later on Sunday for BJP in the capital.
CAA is not against any Indian Muslim, it is only to grant citizenship to persecuted religious minorities of three neigbouring nations, said Nitin Gadkari. "I appeal to our Muslim brothers, see through this misinformation campaign of Congress, they only see you as a vote machine," Gadkari said.
CAA: Curfew lifted in Shillong
Curfew was on Sunday morning lifted in Shillong, as no report of violence or arson over the amended citizenship Act was reported from any part of the city, officials said.
CM BSY announces Rs 10L relief for Mangaluru victims
Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announced Rs 10 lakh relief each to the families of victims who died in Mangaluru during the recent protests against Citizenship Amendment Act.
Anti-CAA protests continue as death toll rises to 24
Thousands of people joined freshralliesagainst a contentious citizenship law in the countryon Saturday, with 24 killed so far in nearly two weeks of widespread unrest.
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announced Rs 10 lakh each as compensation to the families of the two people who died during protests in Mangaluru on December 19.
Traffic will be affected on Barakhamba Road, Tolstoy Road and Ranjit Singh flyover during PM's rally, says the advisory, according to PTI.
CAA stir: Jamait ulema-e-Hind to take out rallies in WB
The situation in West Bengal was peaceful on Sunday morning, with no incidents of violence reported from any part of the state, police said.
CAA stir makes foreign tourists anxious
As protests against the amended Citizenship Act continue to rage in parts of the country, the tourism industry has taken a hit this holiday season, with several nations deeming India as an unsafe travel destination.
Tight security for PM Modi's rally at Ramlila Maidan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally on Sunday at the large Ramlila Maidan, a little over a kilometre from Old Delhi's Daryaganj that was hit by violence during a protest against the amended Citizenship Act.
CAA-NRC: Karnataka begins mapping ‘illegal’ immigrants
Amid the collective defiance by many states against the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 (CAA), Karnataka has caught the attention of the nation by announcing to go ahead with the process of screening‘immigrants’ close on the lines of NRC process in Assam.
BJP ally SAD demands the inclusion of Muslims in the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, according to ANI.
CAA concerns all Indians, not just Muslims: Owaisi
The fight against the new citizenship law is "not just the issue of Muslims" but concerns all Indians and there should be a sustained struggle against the legislation, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has claimed.
NRC, CAA are everyone's burden: Faizan Mustafa
There has been much debate about how the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will impact people. Faizan Mustafa, vice-chancellor, National Academy of Legal Studies and Research, shares his perspectives.
3 RJD leaders expelled for vandalising auto-rickshaws during 'band' in Bihar
Three RJD members including party's Bhagalpur district president Tirupati Nath Yadav, have been expelled from the party for vandalising auto-rickshaws in Bhagalpur during 'bandh' called by the party against Citizenship Act and National Register of Citizens.
District Administration of Dibrugarh: Curfew has been relaxed from 6 am to 10 pm in the district, today.