Delhi Elections 2020 Live: Shaheen Bagh may turn into Jallianwala Bagh, says Owaisi

Hello readers and welcome to our live coverage of the Delhi Assembly elections 2020. After BJP MPs burn AAP election manifesto calling it 'bundle of lies', AIMIM head, Asaduddin Owaisi targeted BJP by saying that the central government may turn Shaheen Bagh into Jallianwala Bagh post polls. Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi is set to reply today in the Lok Sabha on Motion of Thanks for President's Address.