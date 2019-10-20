Haryana Exit Polls 2019 Live: Huge win predicted for BJP; Congress staring at crushing defeat

After a month-long campaign, voting in 90 Assembly seats of Haryana is underway, with as many as 1,169 candidates, including 105 women, in the fray. The BJP, however, is confident to retain power in Haryana where the Opposition Congress is in disarray. After the voting process ended, the exit polls took precedence and it showed that the BJP is gaining a majority in Haryana while Congress is looking down the barrel. An upbeat Manohar Lal Khttar predicted a 65-70 seats win for BJP, and the exit polls have confirmed his confidence. The counting will take place on October 24. Till then, stay tuned for further updates as anything can happen in the arena of politics.