Iranian commander Soleimani killed in air strike: Latest updates

Iran's Quds force chief Qasem Soleimani was killed in an American airstrike on Saturday. The strike also killed deputy head of Iraq's Hashed al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis at Baghdad's airport early Friday, the Hashed announced. Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei swiftly vowed "severe revenge" for Soleimani's death, the biggest escalation yet in a feared proxy war between Iran and the US on Iraqi soil. Crude oil prices rose as a reaction to escalating tensions. Stay tuned for more updates.