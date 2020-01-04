Iranian commander Soleimani killed in air strike: Latest updates

Iran's Quds force chief Qasem Soleimani was killed in an American airstrike on Saturday. The strike also killed deputy head of Iraq's Hashed al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis at Baghdad's airport early Friday, the Hashed announced. Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei swiftly vowed "severe revenge" for Soleimani's death, the biggest escalation yet in a feared proxy war between Iran and the US on Iraqi soil. Crude oil prices rose as a reaction to escalating tensions. Stay tuned for more updates.
World War 3 trends on Twitter post Soleimani killing
While you thought that ‘Happy New Year’ would be the most trending thing at the start of the year, Iran, US, Trump, and ironically, World War 3 took its place. After US President Donald Trump ordered the killing of Iran Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani, social media has been abuzz with varied opinions on the incident.
'Death to America': Iraqis chant against US attack
Thousands of Iraqis chanting "Death to America" on Saturday mourned an Iranian commander and others killed in a US drone attack that sparked fears of a regional proxy war between Washington and Tehran.
Thousands of Iraqi mourners chanting "America is the Great Satan" in Baghdad
Thousands of mourners chanting "America is the Great Satan" marched through Baghdad in a funeral procession for Iran's top general and Iraqi militant leaders. Iran's Gen. Qassem Soleimani was killed in a U.S. airstrike in Iraq. (AP)
Thousands gather in Baghdad to mourn Soleimani, others killed in U.S. air strike (Reuters)
General Qasem Soleimani: Iran's regional pointman
Tehran Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani, who was killed Friday in a US strike, was one of the most popular figures in Iran and seen as a deadly adversary by America and its allies.
Britain warns nationals against travel to Iraq and Iran (Reuters)
Coalition scales back Iraq operations for security reasons: US (AFP)
Iraq PM attends funeral of commanders killed in US strike (AFP)
Killing Soleimani not meant to provoke Iran: Trump
With a single drone strike, President Donald Trump did more than just take out an avowed enemy of the United States. He may have have also upended a central element of his foreign policy.
Iranian commander behind terror plots in India: Trump
Defending the killing of top Iranian commander in a US strike, President Donald Trump on Friday said the "reign of terror is over" and claimed Qasem Soleimani had contributed to "terrorist plots as far away as New Delhi and London."
US and Iran united by a common enemy yet divided
Iranian Quds forces in Iraq began operations backing Shia militias and fought against ISIS. Their operations were led by Major-General Qasem Soleimani. Soleimani had been leading the Quds forces for over 15 years when their fight against ISIS began.
What US-Iran escalation means for markets
The tone in global financial markets has turned cautious after a USairstrike killed a top Iranian commander, fueling concern over an escalation in tensions.
Soleimani death: US deploys troops, Iran vows 'revenge'
Thousands more US troops were ordered to the Middle East on Friday after the United States assassinatedIran's military mastermind and Tehran promised "severerevenge."
Strike on Soleimani in response to imminent attack: Mike Pompeo
A U.S. air strike in Baghdad that killed a top Iranian commander aimed to disrupt an "imminent attack" that would have endangered Americans in the Middle East, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in television interviews on Friday.
Iran names Quds Force number 2 to replace Soleimani
Iran's supreme leader named the deputy head of the Revolutionary Guards' foreign operations arm Esmail Qaani to replace its commander Friday after he was killed in a US strike in Baghdad.
Soleimani's killing may affect oil, 8mn Indians: Report
Escalation of tensions in any form between the United States and Iran following the killing of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani could have a significant impact not only on crude oil supply and prices but also 8 million Indian expats living in the middle East says a report by Hindustan Times.
