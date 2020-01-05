JNU Campus Attack Live: 18 students are in AIIMS trauma center, 3 in Safdarjung

A ruckus took place in Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday evening as some goons entered the campus and attacked students. JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh was attacked by goons wearing masks. ABVP Delhi claims Left student activists behind violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University campus, according to reports. Stay tuned to for latest updateds.
"Our team of doctors, nurses & medical volunteers who reached JNU to give first aid to injured students & teachers, was attacked by hundreds of goons. Mob manhandled doctors, nurses & threatened them. Our ambulance’s glass & windows broken, this is totally inhuman & insane," alleges AIIMS doctorHarjit Singh Bhatti.
"We have spoken to JNU VC as well as police officials to ensure peace is maintained on campus,"HRD officials told PTI.
18 people from Jawaharlal Nehru University (#JNU) have come to AIIMS Trauma Centre with complaints of bleeding in head, abrasions among others. Investigations are underway. (ANI)
Around 20 students are at the trauma center in AIIMS and 3 students at Safdarjung, according to News18 reports.
Swaraj Party leader Yogendra Yadav was manhandled outside Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi. (ANI)
"Meanwhile, Twitter India has blocked the accounts of several students, including ex JNUSU President N. Sai Balaji, so that the information of this state sponsored carnage, does not reach the people," tweets JNUSU.
"I’m being stopped from speaking to the media. Imagine what is happening inside JNU, police is not stopping outsiders from entering JNU," Yogendra Yadav tell the media.
"I was attacked by some goons and Delhi Police did not anything to protect me, they stood there and was watching what was happening," he said, according to TV reports.
"The brutal attack on JNU students & teachers by masked thugs, that has left many seriously injured, is shocking.The fascists in control of our nation, are afraid of the voices of our brave students. Today’s violence in JNU is a reflection of that fear," tweets Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
"The violence in JNU against students and teachers is highly condemnable. Directed Delhi Police to take all possible steps in coordination with JNU Administration to maintain law and order&take action against the perpetrators of violence," tweetsAnil Baijal,Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.
Tension was on between two groups for two days. On request of Jawaharlal Nehru University Administration police has entered the campus today. (ANI)
"All roads leading to #JNU blocked by@DelhiPolice. Complete cover being provided to goons inside the campus," tweetsNational President of Swaraj India Yogendra Yadav.
"Female students are hiding in their rooms with their chairs against the door to stop leftist goons from entering their room. They are afraid for their life. @DelhiPolice Save us," tweets ABVP from its official handle on Twitter.
"The terrorists, who have gathered outside the university gates, are chanting Bharat Mata ki Jai. They are taking the name of Bharat Mata, after brutalising her students inside university campus. State sponsored terror in JNU campus," the JNU Students' Union tweets from its official Twitter handle.
"JNUSU President has been brutually attacked by ABVP Gundas," tweetsJNU Students' Union.
"What we are seeing onLive TV is shocking and horrifying. Masked men enter JNU hostels andattack students.What is the Police doing? Where is the Police Commissioner?" asks former union minister P Chidambaram.
"If it is happening on live TV, it is an act of impunity and can only happen with the support of the government. This is beyond belief," he said in a tweet.
JNU Students' Union claims ABVP members of JNU behind attack on students and professors in Jawaharlal Nehru University campus. (ANI)
JNU student Apeksha Priyadarshini asks students to assemble at the University main gate at 9:00 pm. Stating that "there is no point going to ITO", she says that there are people needed at the campus.
Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) Delhi claims Left student activists behind violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University campus. (ANI)
According to News18 report,the incident took place during a march in the varsity around 5 pm when masked individuals with rods entered Sabarmati hostel.
"Masked attackers entered JNU while law enforcers stood by. This video is what RSS/BJP want to convert India to. They will not be allowed to succeed," tweetsCommunist Party of India (Marxist) chief Sitaram Yechury.
Seven ambulances send to Jawaharlal Nehru University, 10 ambulances at standby. (ANI)
Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union president & students attacked by people wearing masks on campus. 'What is this? Who are you? Step back, Who are you trying to threaten?... ABVP go back,' can be heard in video. (ANI)