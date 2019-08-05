Kashmir LIVE | Lok Sabha passes Bill to bifurcate J&K; revokes Article 370

Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation Bill 2019 with 370 'Ayes' & 70 'Noes'. It also passed a resolution to revoke Article 370 from J&K after Union Home Minister Amit Shah tabled it earlier in the day. This comes, a day after it was passed in Rajya Sabha with a two-thirds majority. The Jammu & Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill 2019 was withdrawn. National Conference leader and Former Jammu Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday said that Home Minister Amit Shah lied in Parliament when he said that Abdullah was free and had not been detained. Meanwhile, internet and phone lines in Kashmir continue to be disconnected amid a security clampdown. Former Chief Ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah were arrested on Monday night.