Mahatma Gandhi 72nd Death Anniversary: A glimpse of events in Bapu's life

Mahatma Gandhi was shot dead in Birla House compound in New Delhi at the age of 78 on this day 71 years ago. He was killed by Nathuram Godse, who had opposed Gandhi’s views on the Partition of India. As an honour to Gandhi's struggle for Independence, the country has declared January 30 as of one of the five days are declared as Martyrs Day. On his 72nd death anniversary, here's a look at significant events of his life.