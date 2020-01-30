Mahatma Gandhi 72nd Death Anniversary: A glimpse of events in Bapu's life

Mahatma Gandhi was shot dead in Birla House compound in New Delhi at the age of 78 on this day 71 years ago. He was killed by Nathuram Godse, who had opposed Gandhi’s views on the Partition of India. As an honour to Gandhi's struggle for Independence, the country has declared January 30 as of one of the five days are declared as Martyrs Day. On his 72nd death anniversary, here's a look at significant events of his life.
Indian political and spiritual leader Mahatma Gandhi (Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi), centre, and his wife meet film actor Charlie Chaplin at the home of Dr Katral in Canning Town, east London. Original Publication: People Disc - HD0266 (Photo by London Express/Getty Images)
Members of the Indian National Congress (foreground left to right) Mahatma Gandhi (Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, 1869 - 1948), Subhas Chandra Bose (1897 - 1945) and Vallabhai Patel (1875-1950) during the 51st Indian National Congress. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)
A crowd watching the funeral procession of Indian statesman and advocate of non-violence Mahatma Gandhi (Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi) who was assassinated in Delhi on February 1948. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)
Premier of the Republic of China Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) with his wife, Soong May-ling (1898-2003), stand either side of Mahatma Gandhi (1869-1948) after a meeting between Chiang Kai-shek and Gandhi to discuss matters of common concern to both India and China, in India, circa 1930. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Indian political and spiritual leader Mahatma Gandhi (Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, 1869 - 1948) at Boulogne station with Mrs Sarojini Naidu, on the way to England to attend the Round Table Conference as the representative of the Indian Nationals. Original Publication: People Disc - HD0265 (Photo by Douglas Miller/Getty Images)
An admiring East End crowd gathers to witness the arrival of Mahatma Gandhi (Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi), in Canning Town, East London, as he calls upon Charlie Chaplin on September 22, 1931. Gandhi is in England in his capacity as leader of the Indian National Congress attending the London Round Table Conference on Indian constitutional reform. (Photo by London Express/Getty Images)