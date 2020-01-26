Republic Day 2020 Celebrations: In Pics

Republic Day was celebrated across India with much fanfare. The parade in Rajpath was filled with tableaux from various parts of India, branches of the military, paramilitary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to countrymen on the occasion of 71st Republic Day. As many as 51 Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were honoured with the distinguished and meritorious service police medals. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid homage to the fallen soldiers at the newly-built National War Memorial here on the Republic Day for the first time instead of the Amar Jawan Jyoti beneath the India Gate arch. Here are a few pictures from the parade in Rajpath, New Delhi and other parts of the country.