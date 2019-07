The ever-thirsty city of Chennai is experiencing an unprecedented water crisis that has attained new proportions. All four lakes that supply water to the city have completely dried up and the groundwater level in the city has dipped so low that borewells are now being dug up to a minimum depth of 200 to 500 feet. DH’s photojournalist Pushkar V brings alive the suffering of the people in search of nature’s elixir through his lens.