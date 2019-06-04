Colours of your spirit

While colouring your hair might seem intimidating for the first time, it is definitely the easiest and most noticeable way to let your inner self reflect through your hair. From bright popping colours to subtle muted tones, there is always something for everyone! Here are this season’s raddest colours to go for:

Make it pop

Bring out the adventurer in you and go bright! From electric blues, fuschia pinks to pale greens and a dreamy purple, no colour is too out there. From a single chunk of coloured hair to a global colour, you can decide how much colour you’re willing to get. You can also consult with your stylist and get bright colour in the inner sections of your scalp which will only show when you tie up or style your hair.

Colour me ash

Various shades of ash from dirty ash to smokey ash are super in trend right now. After a consultation, your stylist can recommend the best shade of ash as per your natural hair texture, your skin complexion as well as how light or dark you want it to be. Multiple hair colouring techniques like balayage, ombre and needle highlights give you the choice to make your hair unique.

Icy queen

Cool platinum blondes are going to be all the rage this summer. When done by the right stylist, a platinum blonde can change your entire look, for the better! However, before getting this done, make sure you give your stylist a complete history of your previous hair colours and treatments and request for a strand test, if needed to make sure that the desired final colour can be achieved without damaging your hair.

Sunkissed blonde

With the free-hand technique of balayage, your stylist can help you achieve a natural glowy sunkissed look using the right shades of browns and blondes. This will also help you get a more natural look and if done correctly, you won’t need to get a touch-up every 20 days as the new roots will blend into your colour!

Now that you’ve decided to lose your fear, gain some strength and finally get that hair colour you always wanted. It’s important to take care of your newly coloured tresses the right way. Here are a few tips:

During the hair colour: Depending on the chosen colour, your stylist may or may not prelighten your hair. If he/she does prelighten, request your stylist to use a bond multiplier to help mitigate the harmful effects of prelightening your hair. Repeated lightening or colouring of hair can reduce the elasticity of hair and make it more prone to breakage. A bond multiplier will essentially work on increasing your elasticity and thereby preventing breakage.

Post-colouring homecare: After discussing with your stylist, choose a colour-protecting shampoo and masque to help make your colour last for longer. You can also go for a repair or hydrating shampoo but make sure that it protects the colour as well. Also, invest in a good quality serum which also provides heat protection. Apply the serum on the lengths of your hair every time.

Post-colouring treatments: Repeated colour services or prelightening can sometimes leave your hair feeling dry and a little dull. Most salons have colour-protecting and repair hair spas. These treatments can help revive the quality of your hair and make your colour last longer. You can also get a deep conditioning treatment or a bond multiplier treatment to ensure your mane stays healthy and shining!

