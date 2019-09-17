Doing white right

No wardrobe is complete without a white shirt. While it might seem plain, simple and not groundbreaking at first look, a white shirt is a classic which is not likely to disappear from your closet. A usually understated wardrobe staple, the white shirt is a canvas that can be painted according to what you want it to be. A beach cover-up one day, an office staple the other day. You can style this versatile piece in numerous ways.

Whether you style it with a suit, layer it over a sleek swimsuit or over cycling shorts, there are so many ways to style this wardrobe classic. If you’re looking for ideas on how to take the white shirt straight into the monsoon, then you’re in luck, as we present some quirky yet stylish ways to style the humble white shirt:

Casual day look

For a casual day look, style your classy white shirt with a cute pair of denim shorts and elegant jewellery. Add a statement necklace and earrings. If you are someone who does not prefer accessorising a lot, go for a simple look and wear layered neck-pieces with hooped earrings.

Chic office attire

Office attires are all about being formal and chic at the same time. Style your formal white shirt with black culottes and add a golden cuff or a pair of earrings in black and gold in order to make a statement.

Party glam look

Want to stand out at a party? Go for a classy white shirt and pair it with a shimmer skirt in order to achieve the right amount of finesse and style. Add a beautiful pair of silver danglers or hoops to complete the look.

Classy beach look

A white shirt can be ideal for a beach day-out. Wear a colourful bralette and pair it with a white shirt and tie the bottom of the shirt in a knot. Add a pair of shorts to complete the look. Accessorise this look with bracelets, bangles and anklets, and channel your inner beach girl.

Vacation look

Add a hint of glam by wearing a shirt on your next trip to your dream destination. For the most Instagram-worthy pictures, pair your white shirt with shorts. Add a fanny pack and a denim baseball cap to rock your

vacations like a diva.

The boho vibe

Summers are all about flowy fabrics, bohemian vibes and comfortable looks. Wear a long white shirt and pair it with a black tank top and shorts to take your look up a notch by adding a bohemian neckpiece and a pair of earrings.

(The author is founder & president, Ayesha Accessories)