Seasonal coolers

With the changing weather, it’s time to indulge in some delicious drinks to help you cool down. While the season changes, keep your health in check by including some nutritious fruits and vegetables in your diet in the most delicious form. Here are some recipes for you to try.

Watermelon Weds Pomo

Ingredients: Fresh watermelon juice 200-300ml, pomegranate 2 tbsp, chia seeds 1.5 tsp, lemon a squeeze

Method: Choose a ripe, sweet watermelon for the juice. Add some ice. Add chia seeds and keep in the refrigerator for an hour. Add pomegranate and crushed ice. Squeeze lime over as per taste.

Pineapple Masala Drink

Ingredients: Fresh pineapple juice 200-300ml, cucumber slices 4-5, infused for 2 hours in ½ glass water, a few mint sprigs, amla juice from 1 amla, fresh turmeric 2-3 slices, chaat masala/amchur powder as per taste.

Method: Boil the turmeric slices in water for 5 minutes, strain the water (about ½ glass) and cool. Add cucumber slices. Store in the refrigerator for ½ hour. In the meanwhile, juice the pineapple after removing the skin, along with the amla, preferably cold-pressed. Add crushed ice and mint sprigs. Mix in the haldi-cucumber water. Garnish with the chaat masala.

Summery Vegetable Drink

Ingredients: Cucumber ½ cup, beetroot ½ cup, spinach ¼ cup, carrots ½ cup, aloe vera juice ¼ cup, ginger ¼-inch piece.

Method: Juice all of the above ingredients, cold-pressed preferably. Optionally, add 1 tbsp almond milk to a tall glass before adding in the vegetable juice. Garnish with ¼ tsp pepper and salt.

Coconut Smoothie

Ingredients: Coconut water 200ml, coconut milk ¼ cup, mango ½ cup, basil seeds 1.5 tsp, crushed ice as needed.

Method: Blend the coconut water, coconut milk, mango and ice together. Add the basil seeds. Keep in the refrigerator for ½ hour and enjoy!

Thai Iced Tea with a Twist

Ingredients: Water 5 cups, black tea or red Thai tea 6 bags, or loose tea 1 1/2 tbsp, star anise 2, whole cloves 3, coconut sugar/jaggery 2 tbsp, ice, coconut milk ¼ cup, condensed milk ¼ cup.

Method: Bring the water to a boil in a medium saucepan. Remove the pan from the heat. Place the tea bags, star anise and cloves in the water, and make sure they are completely submerged. Steep for 10 minutes. Remove the tea bags. Use a large spoon or a strainer to remove the tea bags, star anise and cloves. Add the sugar and stir until it’s completely dissolved. Let the tea cool down. Use tall glasses and fill each with ice cubes. Fill 3/4th of each glass with tea. Add 2 tsp of sweetened condensed milk and 2 tsp coconut milk to each glass, and stir to combine. Drink immediately.

(The author is a nutritionist and food coach)