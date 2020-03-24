Usher in Ugadi

Crunchy obbattu
Ingredients
For the filling
Copra gratings: 1 cup (powdered)
Almond-cashew powder: 3 tbsp (coarsely powdered)
Jaggery powder: 4 tbsp
Crushed pheda: ½ cup
Toasted poppy seeds: 2 tsp
Cardamom powder: ½ tsp
For the casing/dough: Fine sooji: 1 cup; Maida: ¼ cup; Salt, turmeric: a pinch each; Ghee: 2 tbsp
Method: Make a soft dough with the mentioned ingredients; knead well and allow to soak for 2-3 hours. Mix all the filling ingredients and divide into 8 equal portions. Knead the dough again well and make into 8 equal-sized balls.
Roll out each into a 5” dia round, place a portion of the filling in the centre and khova all around, so as to encase it.
Now roll into 1/8” thick rounds and bake on a hot tava, on both the sides, on medium heat, till light brown and crisp. Store when cool in an airtight box. A little ghee can be applied before serving. Serves four and remains good for 5/6 days.
Note: Holige, in a variation filling of cooked gram dal, jaggery and coconut is soft and pliable like rotis.
Mango rice
Ingredients
Cooked rice: 4 cups
Grated mango: 2 tbsp
Grated copra: 1 tbsp
Grated carrot: 3 tbsp
Cashew powder-coarse: 2 tbsp
Sugar: ¼ tsp
Grind the above to a coarse paste.
Coconut gratings: 2 tbsp
Mustard seeds: ½ tsp
Red chilli: 2/3 pieces
Turmeric, asafoetida: a pinch each
Seasoning
Oil: 3 tbsp
Mustard seeds: ½ tsp
Red chilli: 2/3 pieces
Groundnuts: 2 tbsp
Urad, gram dal: 2 tsp each
Asafoetida: a pinch
Curry leaves: a few
Method: Prepare rice in such a way that the grains are soft, but separate. Spread on a plate, add salt, sugar, copra, mango, carrot gratings, and cashew powder and then grind to a paste. Season with the mentioned ingredients and pour over the rice mix, and mix them thoroughly. Serves four.
Note: This can be served along with a cup of thick curds to complete the menu. Dal payasam
Ingredients
Gram dal: 2 tbsp
Green gram dal: ½ cup
Jaggery powder: ¾ cup
Cashew bits: a few
Raisins: a few
Nutmeg powder: ½ tsp
Milk: 1 cup
Ghee: 1 tbsp
Grind the above to a coarse paste
Coconut gratings: 2 tbsp
Cashew bite: 1 tbsp
Poppy/ khus khus seeds: 2 tsp
Method: Cook the two dals together with 2½ cups of water in a pressure cooker till soft, add jaggery powder and the ground paste and raisins. Then cook for two minutes till it blends well. Stir hot milk and remove from fire. Heat ghee, fry the cashews till light brown and pour over the mixture. Add nutmeg powder and mix well. Serves four.