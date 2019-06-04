Ageing intelligently

Functional medicine is a legitimate approach to live a happy, healthy and long life. It encompasses a whole-body approach and it pays attention to addressing the root cause of all chronic lifestyle diseases. There is much we can learn from centenarians who lead a simple lifestyle and that seems to be the reason for their happier, healthier long life!

They refrain from fancy foods and mostly eat unprocessed raw, real food which are the key areas to focus upon in life! Everything is need-based and not based on insatiable wants!

Functional medicine is one such approach which works by connecting the dots and addressing the root cause of all chronic lifestyle “man-made” diseases.

Ageing is a result of some or all the following factors, which can be addressed with a functional medicine approach:

Nutritional deficiencies

In olden times food eaten was whole, nutritious, freshly cooked, unprocessed and not stored for long. However, in current times, food available is lacking in nutrients, as it is stored for a long period of time in cold storage before it reaches the end consumer. Soil is becoming deficient in nutrients and is loaded heavily with pesticides and toxins. Most of the crops are genetically modified to increase the yield. Therefore, the lack of basic micro-nutrients is becoming too common and this is leading to disrupted metabolic pathways. People, in general, are consuming more sugar and high glycemic index foods which lack in nutrients and are rich in calories. Sugar is already established to be the addiction of the 21st century and it is highly inflammatory. Sugar is responsible for diabetes, cardiovascular diseases as well as various brain and skin-related disorders, such as wrinkling and acne!

Functional medicine advises paleo, keto meal plans and nutritional supplements based on extensive blood work and other physical investigations.

Toxic overload

We are living in a world where there are toxins in food, air and water! Our body has ways to get these toxins out. However, our organs such as liver, kidneys, lymphatic system give up due to excessive accumulation of toxins and poor lifestyle which does now allow these organs to function well leading to lack of sleep, no physical activity, excessive eating of wrong foods and so on...

Functional medicine helps detox by opening various clogged detoxification pathways with the help of Oral, Intravenous (Glutathione/ NAC) and Intra rectal supplements (Probiotic enemas, colon cleanses).

Disrupted gut microbiome

Our intestines have a healthy bacterial flora, which requires pre and probiotics to stay alive. These bacteria are responsible for keeping gut healthy as well as help absorb the required nutrients. A disrupted gut microbiome is a common problem in today’s time due to multiple factors such as the frequent use of antibiotics and eating food which feeds pathologic bacteria and fungus.

Functional medicine helps improve gut microbiome in more than one way, by supplementing probiotics as well as recommending prebiotic-rich foods such as garlic, onions, asparagus, saurkraut etc. Functional medicine advises a meal plan which is nutritious and free from direct sugars and provides therapies for improvement in gut microbiome.

Heavy metal accumulation

Lead, mercury, cadmium, aluminium, arsenic etc are not required by our body. These heavy metals are responsible for many neurological as well as metabolic disorders such as cancer, autoimmunity etc…

Functional medicine identifies heavy metal load in the body with the help of Oligoscan, Hair Urine test, and then firms up a protocol to chelate these heavy metals with the help of oral or IV chelation.

Chronic stress

A little stress is good for us, as it keeps our cortisol levels healthy. However, pathologic stress which lasts for long periods can cause adrenal fatigue and in turn serious hormone imbalances. Excessive stress is responsible for developing chronic inflammatory condition and can lead to adrenal fatigue, fibromyalgia, mental health disorders etc. Balancing hormones with the help of natural bioidentical hormone therapy helps keep moods better and improve stress-taking capacity.

Functional medicine protocols involve hormone balancing with natural transdermal hormones which do not pose a risk as these are extracts of soya beans, and they bypass the intestinal tract completely.

Sleep deprivation

Insomnia, again related to multiple factors such as stress, poor gut health, neurotransmitter imbalance, hormone imbalance etc. only adds fuel to fire and worsens the chronic inflammatory condition. Functional medicine advises natural calming herbal supplements to keep calm and aids in good sleep.

Lack of physical activity

Due to extremely busy schedules and stressful work conditions, physical activity and recreation have taken a back seat. People are prioritising high-stress work over relaxing activities and this is taking its own toll.

Food intolerance

Unhealthy gut endothelial lining, which is the result of many of the above-mentioned factors, cause multiple food intolerances due to repetitive exposure to intolerant food products such as gluten, lactose, and many other foods. Endothelial damage causes gaps to develop in the endothelial lining. This leads to a condition called leaky gut, which means food particles, bacteria, viruses can leak out and incite an immune reaction. These immune cells do not identify the body’s own organs as foreign and leads to various autoimmune disease such as Hashimoto’s, Lupus, MS, Fibromyalgia, colitis etc…

Functional medicine approach involves extensive testing of these food intolerances and sensitivities and in turn, remove these from the diet to ensure healing of the gut.

