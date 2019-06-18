Be a warrior to tone the body

Toning, one of the most widely used terms nowadays, refers to strengthening and developing certain muscle groups such as thighs, arms, or lower abdomen. And the common perception is that this can be achieved only through a rigorous workouts at the gym. We all know that yoga is excellent for strengthening muscles, lowering stress, increasing flexibility and overall relaxation. But, did you know that yoga is a great source for toning and providing muscle definition as well?

During practice, the muscles are both stretched and strengthened. Due to this, the muscle fibre and connective tissues elongate, while the added resistance creates tension, which increases collagen fibre, creating a lean and toned aesthetic body. If you notice regular practitioners of yoga, they are not only flexible but are also incredibly toned. Yoga is an amazing way to tone every major muscle group while also calming the mind and relieving stress in the process.

Here are some simple yoga poses that target specific body parts but lead to an overall toned and strong physique:

Warrior 1

This pose strengthens and tones the lower back, legs and the arms. It also helps to ease out frozen shoulders and helps relieve stress from the shoulders. It is a great asana to improve metabolism.

Step 1: Start with the mountain pose and make sure your right foot is in front of your left leg. Keep your feet three to four feet apart.

Step 2: Point your toes to a 45-degree angle and press through the outer edge of the back foot. Make sure that your heels are aligned.

Step 3: Once you acquire this posture, straighten your hands above the shoulders. Keep the chest open and shoulders down such that the neck is long. Take five deep breaths.

Step 4: To release, exhale and gently bring your hands down from both sides and repeat the same steps with the other leg in front.

Warrior 2

This pose is beneficial in improving balance and concentration. It energises and rejuvenates the body:

Step 1: Start with your legs hip-distance apart and arms on your sides. Turn your right foot out, such that it faces the right side of the mat.

Step 2: Turn the other feet inwards to make a 45-degree angle. Make sure your body is not twisted in the process, keep it in the centre, facing the front.

Step 3: Make a 90-degree angle with your front knee; ensuring your knee doesn’t cross over the toe. Turn your neck right, while looking to your right.

Step 4: Bring your arms in line with your shoulders and parallel to the floor. Hold it for 10 seconds.

Step 5: Release the pose and repeat the same on the other side.

Warrior 3

This pose helps in toning the body and works on strengthening the abdominal muscles, it also helps improve posture:

Step 1: Start with the mountain pose, step the right foot ­— a foot’s length forward and shift all your weight onto this leg.

Step 2: While inhaling, take your hands over your head pointing your index finger up. When you exhale, lift your leg up and out. Lowering your arms move your torso towards the floor.

Step 3: Look down staring at a particular point for gaining balance. Breathe and hold for 2-6 breaths.

Step 4: To release, bring your arms upwards and lower your leg on the floor while inhaling and get into the initial mountain pose. Repeat the same on the other side.

These yoga asanas help you tone your body and eventually revitalise your mind and body.

(The author is CEO, SARVA)