Be right with white

Crisp, classic, chic. Whites have swept across the summer palette in pleasing cuts and offshoots, both on and off the ramp. Wondering how to nail the style right? Here is a quick round-up of the styles and silhouettes setting your wardrobes on fire this season:

Max out

Says fashion designer Pooja Shroff, “Maxi dresses are billowing big this season. They are uber chic, comfortable and extremely versatile. More so, they carry the necessary glam quotient in their innovative cuts. These dresses are perfect for beach parties, office wear, a special dinner date, or a ritzy cocktail party.”

Accessorising the maxi dresses is a quick and easy affair. Ballet flats, wedges or comfortable tennis shoes work beautifully with this length. As a spin-off, maxi skirts set the tone for summer as well. “Simple t-shirts, denim jackets, leather belts, a cute scarf rev up the style quotient in combination with the full-length skirts,” she says. The flowing swirls in white with ruffle trims, tie and dye accents and mini floral prints, polka-dotted off-shoulders bring out the soothing spread in a graceful fashion.

His & hers

A crisp white shirt is a timeless pick in any material that flatters you. It is your go-to item of clothing whether you choose to go for a formal or casual look. Nothing succeeds like a cool mid-riff tank top paired with a skirt or a pair of trousers, or a white culotte pant that is virtually a summer staple, according to Chirag. A pair of ivory turn-up trousers in cotton is an absolute must-have this season. “When paired with shirts and t-shirts in different summer hues, they make for extremely stylish ensembles. For instance, a bluish grey tunic shirt with a pair of ivory trousers or an ivory bomber teamed with a pair of rust coloured trousers works fabulously. An ivory tunic shirt in a breathable fabric is a great investment for the summer. You can experiment with it extensively; team olive or tan chinos to complete your look. Lastly, a pair of white sneakers is definitely something everyone should own,” says fashion designer Kunal Anil Tanna.

“If you are afraid to wear all white, start off by pairing creams and ivory items together. Depending on the season, you may put aside thicker whites for the winter, such as wool, and thinner ones like linen, for summer. Remember to play around with textures and fabrics. A pop of colour with shoes or a purse goes very well with your outfit. Slip on some bold jewellery with your ethereal look. If you are uncomfortable wearing white, make sure to layer (dress according to the weather,” says Pooja.

Fine fabric

Free flowing, anti-silhouette cuts are the rage for maximum comfort and flare to meet the challenges of our tropical climate. Says Chirag Tekchandaney, co-founder, Bombay Hemp Company (BOHECO), “Whites are very easy to maintain with hemp as this fabric requires no extra care, is moisture-absorbent, UV-resistant and a good insulator. Hemp gets softer with every wash. Hence older the fabric, the better it is. An overjacket in the fabric can transform any basic look, a flowing maxi dress that can be styled for any occasion, a chic overlay adds that extra edge to any outfit.”

Pooja vouches for linen. “It is light, comfortable, breathable, and dries very fast when wet or damp. Cotton works beautifully and emerges fresh and wearable after successive washes. Rayon is a synthetic material, not very durable and needs to be only dry cleaned — this ranks it higher on maintenance. Silk looks extremely classy in white. The loosely woven kind is light and airy enough to wear even on a steamy August day.” But you need to be careful as when you sweat, patches set in fast.

Though tough to have a spotless run with white, it is a treasure to wear and flatters every personality to the hilt.