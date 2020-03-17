Flower power

Flowers not only infuse exhilaration, but also have a soothing effect on the mind. Certain flowers are edible with nourishing, medicinal/therapeutic, detoxifying and antioxidant properties.

Valuable remedies with pure botanical/natural extracts could be prepared with flowers of vegetables, fruits, spices and consumed (in moderation), without any side-effects. The fragrance of some of these flowers is highly appealing.

Various flowers, as well as their parts like petals, stamen, stigma (saffron) dried calyx (clove), etc are edible and can be used. Fresh and native varieties (instead of hybrid) are the best to pick. It is very important to ensure that they have not been sprayed with any insecticides.

Drumstick flowers

Drumstick flowers are rich in proteins, essential amino acids, minerals like iron/calcium, Vitamin A,B,C, with anti-inflammatory properties. A fresh floral decoction with a few leaves with sweet/sugar, is good for anaemia. For loss of appetite, use dry flower powder with salt and pepper powder mixed with a dash of ghee before food.

Neem flowers

To control diarrhoea, take a glass of flower infused concoction in the morning.

Tamarind flowers

Tamarind flowers have laxative, anti-septic, anti-bilious properties. A glass of mild floral decoction with toasted cumin powder and salt relives nausea and distension of stomach.

Corainder flowers

Coriander flowers are rich in iron and vitamins. They can be chopped and used as garnish (along with the leaves), as value addition in salads, soups, chutneys and raithas.

Agathi flowers

Agathi flowers are rich in vitamins and minerals and can be used in curries and bhajjis.

Chrysanthemum flowers

An occasional floral tea consumption inhibits pathogens in the body and increases blood flow to the heart.

Chamomile flowers

Chamomile flower tea is popularly used in teas for its soothing and calming effect on the nerves. It also helps in inducing good sleep.

Marigold flowers

Marigold flowers have a citrus tinge to them. An application of floral infusion acts as an astringent for skin. Its regular use improves the texture of the skin. As a remedy for calluses (in the sole), apply and massage fresh floral juice twice daily.

Lotus flowers

Lotus flower paste application with a little rose water on the face, clears blemishes and aids in good complexion. A paste of the petals on the soles and scalp, if applied before bedtime, ensures good sleep.

Nasturtium flowers

Nasturtium flowers and its buds have a peppery flavour. It’s rich in Vitamin C and can be savoured as a tea, or used as a garnish in soups and salads. These flowers are also used in making vinegar.

Saffron flowers

The dried stigma and styles of the flower have anti-fungal, anti-depressant and anti-spasmodic properties. Application of saffron crushed in milk, along with rose water and sandal powder makes for a good skin toner. Regular use lightens the complexion.

By reducing melanin pigment, it also firms the skin. It is also good to reduce PMS, acting as an anti-spasmodic. A glass of hot milk with saffron flowers at bedtime acts as a comforting sedative.

Pomegranate flowers

To stop diarrhoea at once, make a paste of pomegranate flower buds, and honey, and consume once or twice.

Clove

It is the dried calyx part of the flower. For flatulence and indigestion, make a light infusion of 2/3 cloves and take thrice daily, after food. For toothache, a few diluted drops of clove oil applied with cotton for a few minutes around the gum, gives relief. Munching a clove relieves bad breadth due to bleeding gums and also acts as a good mouth freshener.

Rose remedies

Use only native varieties, especially Damask, Edward (paneer rose). Rose petals have a cooling effect on the body and rose nips are very rich in Vitamin C. Cotton pads dipped in rose water applied on the eyes for a few minutes, relieves stress around the eyes, while chewing a few petals with sugar, prevents mouth odour.

Gulkhand, a product of rose petals and honey, has anti-pyretic and laxative properties. A tsp of rose petal juice with a tsp of ghee induces good sleep if taken at bedtime.

Rose petal paste with curd applied on the face helps to improve the complexion and the texture of the skin. Rose buds/nips, being the richest source of Vitamin C, can be used in different ways in teas, tisane and jams. For nausea and distension of stomach, mix equal quantities of rose petal powder, gooseberry powder (amla) and cumin powder, and add a glass of water along with salt, and drink it twice a day after meals.

Rose petals can also be can-dried (by dipping in sugar syrup and then dried), for embellishing salads/desserts. Petals can be used for garnishing in milk shakes/kheers/sweets.

Hibiscus for health

Native varieties are always preferred, especially with flowers. They have high anti-oxidant constituents and aid in reducing inflammation, stabilise BP and can lower cholesterol levels. Hibiscus flower can also be used in making jams and pickles. For fever, cold, soak the flower petals in water overnight and use the filtered infusion three times a day for 2-3 days.

As a hair tonic: A regular application of petal paste twice a week on the scalp and washing it after an hour, nourishes and conditions the hair delaying greying as well as removing dandruff.

To get rid of intestinal worms, take a tsp of the dried petal powder in a glass of water in the morning and evening for three days. Regular intake of 1 tbsp of the petal juice in a glass of water, stabilises BP and cholesterol levels.

To control excessive menstrual flow, grind 10-15 flower buds with milk and take on an empty stomach thrice daily for 5-6 days. There are many ways of using edible flowers — in jams/soups, pickles, floral ice and floral water. If one has a garden, then fresh blooms of zucchini, squash, etc., can also be enjoyed.