It’s a period, not full stop...

Are you still living under the impression that you must slow down during periods? It’s time to wake up and embrace the innovation. Today, the market is brimming with products that can help you manage your periods like the boss girl that you are. Read on for some helpful tips:

The herbal route

Period cramps are the worst, right? Well, not anymore. We all experience period cramps accompanied by headaches, backaches and pain in the thighs. Now, you can simply opt for herbal period pain relief patches that discreetly, yet effectively soothe the cramping. You can now say goodbye to those oral medications with nasty side effects. Here’s another secret — some exercise, yoga and walking can also help you steer clear of those cramping woes.

Don’t shy away, say it out loud

Why is it that we celebrate pregnancy but treat periods in a hush-hush manner? It’s about time we break out of this regressive socio-cultural mindset. Periods should no longer be a secret between moms and daughters but can, and should be discussed with brothers and dads, too.

Exercise your right

Menstrual care is not just about sanitary pads anymore. You have options, so why not choose the best? The best according to you, that is. There are many innovative products available in the market that make periods comfortable. For instance, with internal use products like tampons, you can run, jump and even swim while on your period. So, why slow down when you can run.

Satiate your period cravings

It’s no secret that dark chocolate can chase away those period blues. So, always keep some handy during that time of the month.

(The author is founder & CEO, FLOH tampons)