It’s all in the belly!

Although it’s a small part of your body, the belly button is very important for healing purposes. It is the origin of our existence. It is connected to multiple veins and to each and every organ in the body. This is why the practice of applying oil to the navel for healing the body has been followed for many generations.

Oiling the belly is a natural way to cure daily ailments. Applying oil to our belly button nourishes the veins and nerve endings. This is a natural way to cure the body of illness. The health benefits one can get from applying different oils to the navel include:

Neem oil contains fatty acids (EFA), Vitamin E, calcium, limonoids, antioxidants, triglycerides and anti-inflammatory properties. Hence neem oil is beneficial for skin. Applying neem oil in the navel one can cure skin problems, blemishes and prevent acne and pimples.

Another oil that contains Vitamin E is almond oil. This oil is also great for the skin. Apart from Vitamin E, it has vitamin A, protein, monounsaturated fatty acids, zinc and potassium.

It keeps the skin healthy and protects it from UV radiation. Applying almond oil to the belly button gives a natural glow to the skin.

Extracted from mustard seeds, mustard oil is the other oil that contains vitamin E, MUFA, PUFA, Omega 3 and 6, minerals and antioxidants. When applied to the navel, mustard oil helps heal dry and chapped lips.

Olive oil contains healthy monounsaturated fats, antioxidants, and has strong anti-inflammatory properties.

Coconut oil also has saturated fats and potent medicinal properties.