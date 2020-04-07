Love thyself

The world is going through one of the darkest of all times, all thanks to coronavirus. Roads, malls, offices, shops — people are nowhere to be seen making cities appear as abandoned ghost towns. As hard as it is right now for most of us, the best thing to do is get back to yourself.

Amidst lockdown, you have finally got the time to think about the things that need attention, to reflect upon the matters that matter, to practice the art of loving and embracing thy own company, and most importantly, to fall in love with yourself.

As humans, we catch ourselves feeling guilty in trying to remain upbeat amidst a pandemic. We feel it is inhuman to think positively about oneself when everywhere around the world hundreds of people are dying due to a virus. However, is it really insensitive to appreciate the life that we have got, especially when we know this pandemic might take us down too?

This uncertainty prevails everywhere. No one knows what is going to happen next. We really don’t know our lives will be the same after the lockdown is lifted. In fact, we are even uncertain about making it through this pandemic. With so much negativity around, would it really be unfair to take care of yourself with some positivity and hope?

Most of us are trying to make the best out of this quarantine, and so should you. Give yourself the time you deserve, the attention that you have been missing, the peace you have been craving, the care you have been longing for — nourish your body, mind, and soul. There is nothing wrong in caring for oneself when all we see around us are crashing waves of toxicity. This is the time you have been waiting for to do those things you always wanted to.

Don’t you feel you need the energy to learn, face, and fight the unknown? With the world falling apart, we need to keep things together, especially ourselves. Spending time with yourself will teach you acceptance. Putting an effort into yourself won’t be “too much” as it’s for you. Give a shot to the things you love like cooking, singing, or painting. It’s not going to make you selfish. Giving yourself the time to think about where you want yourself to be, your aspirations, desires, dreams is only going to give you hope to make it safe out of this pandemic. As much as staying at home and isolating yourself is important to control and save the world from the virus, affirming yourself and practising the art of self-love is quintessential in the time of corona.