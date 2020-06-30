Out of order

Our lives are a bundle of emotions. On a certain day we are on a real high and the very next day we may feel low due to various problems and troubles. Mood fluctuations are normal but when your mood starts to have an impact on your day-to-day activities like social, educational, and relationships, you may be suffering from a mood disorder.

Mood disorders are defined by a regular change in mood that causes disruption to ongoing life activities. People affected by it will usually be depressed or paranoid throughout. They will have a very dynamic emotional state. About ten in a hundred people aged 18 and older have mood disorders. These include depression and bipolar disorder (also referred to as manic depression). Mood disorders usually aggravate a person’s risk for heart disease, diabetes, and other diseases in time.

Types of mood disorders

Depression is a common and most heard about mood disorder. This draining illness drives mental anguish and physical ailments. It also prevents normal daily function. While some people with depression may experience only one episode of major depression in a lifetime, most suffer multiple episodes.

Dysthymic disorder, or dysthymia, is a moderate form of depression. It may not obstruct a person’s ability to function on a day-to-day basis.

Bipolar disorder, also known as the manic-depressive illness, is less common. Bipolar disorder is a combination of extreme elation, which is known as mania, and depression.

Depression is thought to be caused by an assemblage of environmental, psychological, biological and genetic factors. Relative theory here involves neurotransmitters, which are chemicals in the brain, creating an imbalance that leads to depression. Scientists are still studying the causes of bipolar disorder, but the consensus is that bipolar disorder is caused by several factors working together.

As bipolar disorders are known to be hereditary, researchers are currently trying to find a gene that may increase the risk of developing the disorder.

Brain imaging studies show that the brains of people with bipolar disorder and depression differ from healthy brains, which suggests that brain structure and functioning may play a role in the development of mood disorders.

Symptoms

Mood disorders can create a hindrance in fulfilling our daily tasks and demands of life. Some people, especially children, may have physical symptoms of depression like incomprehensible headaches or stomach aches. Different types of mood disorders, usually have very different effects on our lifestyle. In general, symptoms may include reduced interest in activities you once relished or,

Eating more or less than usual.

An unusual sleeping pattern.

Fatigue.

Crying.

Anxiety.

Feeling low constantly, like you just don’t have the energy.

Feeling isolated, sad, hopeless, and worthless.

Difficulty in concentrating.

Feelings of guilt.

Irritability.

Suicidal thoughts.

Treatment

Millions of people around us experience these mood disorders and are successfully treated, aiding them to live a healthier and efficient life.

Care for mood disorders usually includes psychotherapy, also referred to as talk therapy and medications that help to modulate the chemical imbalances in your brain.

A perfect mix of psychotherapy and medication is often the best course of action to overcome this sad state of mind.

Tips to avoid depression

Support system: An active social life is important for our mental health. An “adequate” social support system can protect against depression and other mental pressures.

Eat & sleep well: Getting plenty of high-quality sleep and eating healthy is

necessary for both mental and physical health.

Workout & yoga: Regular exercise and yoga can freshen up your mental state, it is like a reset button hit every day.

Avoid stressful activities: Chronic stress is a major concern for the disorder and should be avoided as much as possible. Learning how to cope with these activities is essential for optimal mental health.

Get off the internet: Constant social media usage can contribute to depression and low self-esteem. Social media can be addictive leading us to compare our lives with others online. Plan and limit your usage online.

(The author is a psychologist)