Dry & dreamy

It is a wonderful treat, sitting by the window or on the patio with a cup of hot brew, watching the rain fall in sheets. But dealing with soggy interiors is a nightmare each one of us wishes to avoid at all costs. Here are some simple ways in which you can prep and deal with irritants that might possibly set in with the advent of rain...

Seal the leaks

Fix the nooks and crannies in the walls and roof to ban entry of unwanted moisture. Says Pankaj Poddar, co-founder of an interior design company, “Cracks allow moisture to seep in, causing damp patches that damage everything that comes into contact. All such gaps need to be filled with crack-fill putty. If you have damaged tiles, replace them as cracks are a breeding ground for moss and algae.”

Air & assist

Usher in the sun when it shines during the day to ventilate your home as this does way with the dank odour and musty smell that tends to rule closed confines during monsoon.

“When you walk back inside the house, drenched, your wet and muddy footwear can make the floor dirty. Place a large coir mat at the entrance for cleaning up footwear before entering the premises,” says interior stylist Jasmine Jhaveri. “Make sure you have exhaust fans installed in the bathrooms as well.”

Wood matters

Moisture and wood are to be kept apart. “Keep all your wooden furniture a few inches away from the walls to avoid the transfer of moisture. Use special cleaning agents designed purely for wooden furnishings. Clean your furniture only with a dry cloth,” advises Pankaj. “Make sure to termite-proof your home as dampness will bring in the termites. Make use of absorbing agents like silica gel powders, neem leaves or naphthalene balls in your wooden cupboards and drawers to ban moisture and odours. Dry mop wooden flooring, as far as possible, and keep it protected by using wax sealants periodically.”

Rugs play rogue

“Carpets attract dust quickly and when the same dust interacts with the atmosphere, it becomes musty and can cause the carpets to become moist. Then they attract bacteria and fungus as well. Make sure you dry your carpets and put them away. Bring in mats made of bamboo or of any other light material for easier maintenance,” says Jasmine.

Drape it light

Bring in the light. “Pull down those dark, heavy drapes on the windows which served you better during the summer. Put up light-coloured window drapes or even choose organza to let some light in, otherwise your home will turn into a dull space as the dark clouds hover in the sky,” says Jasmine. “Choose a material that can dry easily as rain lashes against the windows and tends to make fabrics wet. Keep changing cotton bed sheets, curtains and throws... replacing them at least once a week to prevent the musty smell from settling in with the increased humidity.”

Keep safe

Save yourself from the danger of experiencing an electric shock. “Get faulty wires repaired as heavy rains could cause electrical failure, and a short circuit, which is dangerous,” points out Pankaj. “Make sure that all joints are covered. If the electricity box is near a window or any such place where it might get wet, keep it covered with plastic at all times.”

Store well

“Ensure that your books, papers and periodicals, metal accessories are stored in a dry place and as far as possible from the main entrance and the umbrella stand. If not, cover them properly with plastic,” advises Jasmine. “Save the locks and other iron utilities in dry areas. Neem protects your clothes and furniture from pests like silverfish and fungus during monsoon. You can also use camphor and a few cloves to protect valuables in your closet.”

Make it fragrant

All of us rave over the petrichor, but once the appealing smell of the first shower on soil dissipates, monsoon brings in guttural smells of dirt and grime. “Light up a few scented candles in the drawing-room to also brighten up the spaces, bring in pops of colour in cushion covers and throws. The essential oils in the vaporisers (like lemongrass, apple cinnamon or lavender) when mixed with water, lend your spaces a fresh feel,” says Jasmine. In the kitchen, make use of the residual lemon to scrub the sink, or take to baking soda or rock salt to work their magic.

Clean up bathrooms

When unclean, the floor tends to become slippery and clogged drains emit a foul odour in the bathroom. “If you see mould on your walls, clean it up. Found in humid and moisture-laden rooms like the basement or bathroom, this dense organism is not always creeping on your walls. As it can be highly poisonous, look out for these signs of mould and fungus,” suggests Jasmine.

Track the flow

“Bubbling of paint on walls reveals moisture and probably mould too. If your chimney has a musty smell, it has probably collected a bit of mould from moisture in the kitchen, hence watch out for these tell-tale signs and fix the problem. If you do not have asthma you could show symptoms like watery eyes, itchiness, cough and cold in reaction to the dust and mould at home. If you are unable to get a professional to clean up, make use of bleach to remove mould and mildew from walls, tiles, shower curtains and bathroom mats. Borax and vinegar solution can be used with a scrub on affected areas,” wraps up Jasmine.