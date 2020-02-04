Superfoods & cancer risks

Cervical cancer is a big scare among women as it is the second most common and leading cancer, next to breast cancer.

According to a World Health Organisation (WHO) report in India, about 160 million women, aged between 30-59 years, are at the risk of developing cervical cancer. Close to 77,300 new cases are diagnosed annually with 37,800 deaths due to cervical cancer.

Cervical cancer is mainly caused due to Human Papillomavirus (HPV) infection. Other factors such as early marriage, multiple sexual partners, multiple pregnancies, poor genital hygiene, malnutrition, use of oral contraceptives, and lack of awareness play a significant role in developing cervical cancer.

Fortunately, nearly 30-50% of all cancer cases are preventable. Cervical cancer is one among them. Immunisation with the HPV vaccine could reduce the impact of cervical cancer. Therefore, it is important for young women to get vaccinated against HPVs, identify the early signs and symptoms such as pre-cancerous lesions, lead a healthy and hygienic lifestyle and get timely treatment.

Eating certain foods also helps in protecting against HPV. The idea is to include foods which have low glycemic index, are rich in vitamin E and C, zinc, include moderate protein and reduce foods with nitrate.

Superoxide dismutase enzymes in zinc help destroy the free radicals to fight against cancer. It boosts the immune system and helps eliminate abnormal cells before they become cancerous.



Curcumin is an antioxidant

found in turmeric



According to a study published in the journal Cancer Research, women who consumed a diet rich in fruits and vegetables cleared off their HPV infections faster when compared to others, which lower the risk of developing cervical cancer. One can consider some food items to help increase immunity and resistance in fighting against HPV infection.

Carrot, yellow coloured fruits & vegetables: They contain beta-carotene and carotenoids. Carotenoids act as antioxidants in the human body. They have strong cancer-fighting properties and help fight off the damage done by carcinogens (substances which cause cancer). Include carrots, pumpkins and other yellow coloured fruits and vegetables in your diet.

Cruciferous vegetables: Vegetables such as cabbage, cauliflower and broccoli belong to cruciferous family. They are rich in a natural compound known as Indole 3 carbinol (I3C). This compound helps in the reduction of cervical intraepithelial neoplasia (CIN), development of abnormal cells in the narrow neck of a woman’s uterus (the cervix) and its progression to cervical cancer.



Apples are rich in flavonoids, which

protects against cancer.



I3C has anti-estrogenic activities which provide extra protection against cancer. It also helps in body detoxification. One can consider including these vegetables in the form of salad, cooked or boiled, etc.

Turmeric: Curcumin is an antioxidant found in turmeric. It helps the body to fight against HPV and protect against cervical cancer by slowing down or limiting the activity of the virus.

Fruits - Apple and tomato: Apples are rich in flavonoids, a plant compound. They have the ability to protect against cancer.



Legumes



Flavonoids are concentrated in the skin of the apple, so it is important to eat its skin too. Flavonoids are also found in spinach, onion, sprouts, garlic, black beans, soy, etc. Tomato has high lycopene content, which is a carotenoid that boosts cervical health. You can eat it raw or in the form of cooked tomato products like sauce, fresh tomato puree and paste.

Legumes and dairy products: Foods rich in Folic acid and Vitamin B12 like legumes, chicken, egg yolk, fresh fruits and vegetables and dairy products can increase the Folate levels and reduce the HPV infection thus reducing the risk of cervical cancer.

(The author is HOD & Chief Clinical Nutritionist, Sakra World Hospital)