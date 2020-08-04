Workplace ergonomics

Given the coronavirus pandemic, social distancing will continue to be a norm for some time. In countries like India where the overall infrastructure of public healthcare is in dire need of a change, social distancing will perhaps have to be administered for the entire year and 2021.

Which is why it’s important that the drivers of growth — public and private sector companies — in such trying times continue to dictate the use of safeguards such as social distancing in their office spaces.

The demand for modern office furniture that not only supports social distancing but also allows for effective and easy communication is the need of the hour.

The likes of desks that have grooves to install panels every 2 metres and between two co-workers are simply some of the finest solutions to implement social distancing.

Additionally, furniture options such as the seat swivelling mechanism and the ergonomic back design in future projects must provide maximum

interactive communication with optional screen modules to maintain distance.

In fact, seats such as these, come with 30-degree swivel technology that can ensure a high measure of flexibility and increased comfort. Their detachable screen module structures meanwhile, ensure social distancing.

Some of the largest manufacturers of office furniture have been able to integrate these factors in their new line of office furniture. For all modern office infrastructures, a module that enables a workspace designed for a large volume of workers and also helps maintain the appropriate measures as dictated by social distancing is of utmost importance.

The arrangement must allow people to concentrate on their work in an open

space without having to worry about social distancing and lack of communication.

Alternatively, these new, top of the line series can also feature sets of chairs that function as both lounge chairs and desk seats.

Hence, these products must be able to harmonise any given space with screens between each seat helping in maintaining the appropriate distance with absolute comfort.

Versatility in products is also important as their use can be extended to placement in receptions, waiting areas, break zones and airport lounges among others. An interesting way to use the desks and tables in the new furniture series would be in modern boardrooms.

These can not only ensure that meetings are conducted in a smooth and comfortable manner, but products like tablet stands can be adjusted to maintain distance between each member. Moreover, the portfolio of products also features an entire system of office furniture that has an integrated power supply for electronic devices.

Even with such ground-breaking changes being implemented in new furniture lines, they are not the only trends in traditional office furniture sets that are in demand.

Even though the office furniture industry is highly segmented, most suppliers believe that the increase in demand for eco-friendly furniture will also help shape the future.

In fact, most believe that the rising demand for such products will witness immense growth opportunities post the pandemic. Besides, many suppliers are sure to make the most of this trend since the synergistic industry of architecture also has similar demands.

Which means that a lot of vendors in the market will soon start focusing on growth opportunities in these verticals. Although they will continue to maintain their footing in the segments that have been slowed down due to the pandemic. Many of these trends include:

Highly technological enriched offices.

Flex and multifunctional shared/ individual spaces.

Leisure and relaxing spaces with sleep pods for employees.

Such trends are expected to bridge the gaps in the furniture market today by enhancing communication and maintaining social distance.

Furniture sets featuring a set of unique design work and easy functionality should offer screens that can be fit into the system using different pre-installed configurations.

Thereby, creating independent and co-working spaces as per the requirement and utility. Such furniture sets can ensure the comfort required by users while providing the right stimulus for efficiency in employees.

In fact, they can also be utilised in home offices to combine the comfort of home and efficiency of an office desk.