Important to wear sunscreen indoors, say skin experts

According to skin specialists, it is just as important to wear sunscreen indoors as it is outdoors. Metrolife spoke to experts to find out the various ways you’re exposing yourself to skin-damaging light indoors.

After months of lockdown and quarantining, the world has adopted a new norm of working from home and social distancing. Limited time is being spent in public spaces, with the new routine being confined to indoor spaces.

While you’re likely to know the importance of wearing sunscreen outdoors, there is very little awareness on the topic of wearing applying and re-applying sunscreen throughout the day, while indoors.

Why wear sunscreen indoors?

There are three main reasons why experts say you should wear SPF indoors, all involving the various skin-damaging lights you’re exposed to, which are ultraviolet A (UV A) rays, ultraviolet B (UV B) rays and blue light from smart devices, computers and TVs.

“Even when you’re working from home, you’re still exposed to sunlight through windows and balconies,” says Dr Rashmi Ravindra, dermatology and cosmetology consultant.

But it is not just sunlight you need protection from. “If you tend to watch TV, work on laptops, or use your phone for a long time, you are exposed to blue light, which your skin needs to be protected from. The small amount of UV light emitting from indoor lights like tube lights and bulbs can also damage the facial skin,” she adds.

“It is a myth that blue light is safe. Blue light affects the circadian rhythm and is just harmful to the skin. No light is free from radiation. The level of harm done depends on exposure time,” says Dr Vanita Mathew, dermatologist and aesthetic surgeon.

Blue light affects the skin in two ways, it can increase the production of melanin or pigmentation in the skin, which could lead to melasma and age spots and can also create free radicals, which might cause inflammation and lead to the breakdown of collagen and elastic tissue in the skin. “Which is why irrespective of whether you’re indoor or outdoor, you need to reapply sunscreen every four hours,” adds Dr Vanita.

The effect of radiation is stronger on those with sensitive skin, says Dr Rashmi. “If your skin is not as sensitive, then it is not as necessary to wear sunscreen at home or reapply it constantly,” she adds.

What kind of sunscreen to wear indoors?

Companies used the term ‘broad spectrum’ to describe a sunscreen that protects against UV A, UV B, and blue light.

“It is advised to use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or more. It is important to reapply every 2 to 6 hours depending on the instructions given on the pack, the activities at home, or the skin type,” says Dr Rashmi.

She recommends people with sensitive skin stick to physical sunscreens with titanium dioxide, zinc oxide, or iron oxide.

There are many myths surrounding the usage of sunscreen, which experts claim to be false.

“Sunscreen does not affect vitamin D absorption in any way and it is completely safe to be used on children. It is important to check with experts before believing myths,” advises Dr Vanita.