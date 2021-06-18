10 tips to wake up on chilly mornings

With a slight nip in the air, it is cosy weather in the city. The only downside? Waking up in the morning.

Don’t let the weather disrupt your morning routine.

Instead, wake up early and brew yourself a nice cup of ‘chai’ you can enjoy cuddling up in a blanket before you have to get the day started.

Here are a few tricks you can try.

Have a drink

Hydrating your body first thing after waking up is important. Two glasses of warm water will help stimulate the body and help you stay awake.

Get active

Get your body moving somehow. Some light stretching, or a quick walk/jog should do the trick. Even better? Play your favourite track and dance.

Hit the shower

The water and change in temperature will get your circulation going. Adding some aroma can help you be more alert.

Plan the day

For best results, plan your day the night before. Keeping a planner on your bedside table would help you keep things more organised. Go through the task list in the morning to push yourself to wake up. Cross off finished tasks in the night.

Light dinners

The body needs more time and energy to digest rich and heavy food, making you feel more lethargic in the morning. Consume dinner about three hours before going to bed. Keep it simple and light.

Watch what you drink

Drinks containing alcohol, caffeine and other energy drinks before bedtime can also negatively impact the waking up process. Caffeine works as a stimulant and will prevent sleep, whereas alcohol will make you feel weak in the morning. Stick to plain water.

Me time

They say that early bird catches the worm. But, we say, the early bird catches me-time. Life can get pretty hectic and it can be difficult to find 10 minutes where you have no responsibilities. Set 10 minutes aside for yourself in the morning and let this be the first thing that you do.

Indulge in an activity

Going on a similar tangent, set up an activity that would encourage you to get up. It could be as simple as going on a walk, or gardening to creating handmade jewellery. Start the day by doing an activity you enjoy.

Set an alarm

Good ol’ alarm clocks never fail. Set up a favourite song as the tone.

Or, download an alarm clock on the app store that makes you do a math problem to turn off.

Or, you can simply keep your phone on the other side of the room, which would force you to get up to turn it off.

Bonus point? You will be forced to stay off the phone before you hit the pillows.

If you wake up before your alarm goes off, get out of bed.

If you go back to sleep or wait for the alarm, chances are, you’ll feel drowsier.

Force yourself out of the bed and embrace those few extra minutes.