4 books by Indian authors on the queer community

A lot of fictional and non-fictional short stories and memoirs, which give insight into the world of the LGBQTIA+ community, are available now.

June is observed as the Pride Month. Here are some works from queer Indian literature, many are connected to political or social happenings in the country or across the world.

The Boyfriend

Author: R Raj Rao

Set in Mumbai, the story is about freelance journalist Yudi and a young Dalit boy. After a sexual encounter, they go separate ways, only to meet again, post the Bombay riots. They confess their love for each other and spend a week together at Yudi’s place and mock a marriage. The story ahead includes one of them being laid off at work, being convinced to marry a woman and monetary issues, which leads the duo back to each other. ‘The Boyfriend’ examines the realities of caste and religion, masculinity.

Available: Amazon and Flipkart

Me Hijra, Me Laxmi

Author: Lakshminarayana Tripathi

The book, ‘Me Hijra, Me Laxmi’ is an autobiographical work, which traces the journey of a ‘hijra’, Laxmi, who fights against extreme odds, for the recognition of ‘hijras’ and their rights.

Born a man, he goes through big turmoils, not able to understand his own emotions and why he felt attracted to men. Fighting an emotional struggle at a young age, he feels trapped and lonely. Over time, Laxmi becomes bold, and gets lauded for being the first transgender person to represent Asia Pacific in the UN in 2008, and finds a life of grace and dignity.

Available: Oxford University Press India

Babyji

Author: Abha Dawesar

‘Babyji’ is a novel that explores a schoolgirl’s quest for love and life. It is set in ‘80s in Delhi and explores sexual adventures and fantasies of 16-year-old Anamika, the only child of a Brahmin family.

She has three simultaneous relationships — two with older women and one with a classmate. The book set against the backdrop of the protests against the recommendations of the Mandal commission touches many topics including brain drain, being gay in India considered a ‘Western construct’, and feminism.

Available: Amazon and Flipkart



Funny Boy

Author: Shyam Selvadurai

This coming-of-age tale of Arjie, a young Tamil boy growing up in Colombo can open one’s mind to several topics. He is a ‘funny boy’ because he prefers dressing as a girl compared to playing cricket with his sibling.

The work follows the life of the family through the protagonist’s eyes, as he accepts his own homosexuality and racism of the society in which he lives. The increasingly serious tensions between Tamils and Sinhalese, while Arjie is growing up in Sri Lanka are the background of explores other varied themes — gender and sexuality as an important underlying one, and touches marriage, and ethnic and sexual identity.

Available: Amazon and Flipkart