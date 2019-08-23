A place for burgers in multiple variants

Juicy, delicious and definitely not messy — the perfect kind of burger I would like to get my hands on. I am glad Indiranagar has finally got its own place that serves some great burgers.

‘Burger Seigneur’ specialises in gourmet burgers inspired by Europe and the Middle East. Just four months into the business, this place also offers different kinds of fries, shakes and coffee.

The highlight of the eatery is its green cover. It has both indoor and outdoor seating areas. We decided to explore this place on a rainy evening; the weather was perfect for some cheesy bites.

A heads up, it is a self-service place, but a cool one. When you place an order, you will be given a tiny buzzer that will display the order number. When the food is ready, you will be notified instantly.

We ordered a ‘Jack the Ripper’ chicken burger, the patty was a combination of ripper chicken and cheddar cheese, fried with Franco-honey sauce and drizzled with pickled jalapenos and coleslaw. The burger had a slight crunch in every bite with a hint of spice making it an instant favourite. It was on the heavier side and makes up for a good meal for one. This burger is also one of the fast-moving items on the menu.

If you are in a mood to grab something cheesy, go for the ‘Hangover Chicken Burger’. The grilled chicken patty is complemented with grilled mushroom, cheddar cheese and onions and topped with pickled jalapenos and french cocktail sauce. The cheese oozing out with every bite was a sight to devour. The spiciness was just perfect and didn’t overpower the taste of the grilled chicken. This is a personal favourite, and I would definitely go back just to have some more of it.

I liked how even with a lot of filling in the burger, the bun held everything together. It wasn’t sloppy and didn’t make my hands and plate messy.



Hangover burger



Another must-have is their lamb burger, ‘Dynamite’. The patty is made of succulent minced meat. Don’t be surprised to bite on a couple of pomegranates and nachos. This burger is inspired by the middle-eastern flavour. Having said that, the ‘bay bay’ sauce had a strong aftertaste which might be a turn off for many.

We teamed our burgers with Banana Caramel thickshake and a passion fruit mojito. While this place is known for its burgers, their desserts are highly recommended too. The ‘Skillet Cookie’ was the star of the evening. The baked almond cookie dough in a skillet is served with generous amount of molten Belgian chocolate and topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. The trick is to dig into the ice cream, chocolate and the baked cookie at the same time to enjoy a mouthful of the sweet delight.

The ‘Saffron Tres Leches’ is another dessert that is recommended. The soft sponge cake dipped in creamy milk and topped with whipped cream is a treat to your taste buds.

Another highlight is that this place adds a new burger to their menu every month.

‘Burger Seigneur’ is located at #35, 80 Feet Road, Indiranagar. For details, call 49653041.