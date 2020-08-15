Apartment associations modify safety rules

Unlock 3.0 has prompted apartments to relax their rules. In most places, maids and service personnel are allowed, but visitor entry is restricted. Garbage from Covid-19 infected households is handled separately.

Metrolife asked several apartment associations how rules had changed in the last two weeks, and this is what we found.

Surabhi Apartments, Bilekahalli, was completely closed during lockdown. Sachin Mundade, president of the residents’ association, says after Unlock 1.0, offices reopened, and apartment residents started going out. “Unknown vehicles and visitors are still not allowed inside,’ he says.

Focus on care

Till the end of June, precautions and safety measures were the focus, but after a positive case was reported at Classic Orchards, Bannerghatta Road, the focus shifted to ensure a good monitoring system with a group of volunteers. Subbu Hegde, president of residents’ association, says, “The group has 30 people who take care of the complete cycle: detecting and reporting cases and ensuring house quarantine measures and treatment.”

No inter-state visitors

Agnello Alva, member of the Covid-19 committee in Prestige Misty Waters, Hebbal, says some new steps are meant to help senior citizens. “We allow a Hopcoms cart inside the apartments. Mobile ATM vans are allowed inside, so that the elderly can withdraw an amount for the month and do not have to step out of the complex,” he says.

While visitors are allowed, inter-state visitors cannot stay at the premises.

Deliveries are accepted at the lobby, sanitised and then handed over to individual flats. The gym has not been opened yet, he adds.

‘Own discretion’

After Unlock 3.0, people follow their own discretion at Janhavi Enclave Apartments, Kodichikkanhalli. Suresh, a resident, says, “Since June, maids are back. Car cleaners do not have to interact with residents, they come, and are paid online.”

Deliveries are dropped at the gate. “Even LPG cylinder deliveries are stopped at the block entrance, and residents have to come pick them up.” Amenities like the clubhouse are not open yet, he adds.

Rules at most apartments