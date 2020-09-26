Are Bengalureans travelling yet?

Post Unlock 4 travel and tour operators have been seeing a slow increase in trip bookings. Since not many states have opened their gates to tourists yet, most travel enthusiasts are looking at relaxing in the scenic delights of the State, Goa and around.

World Tourism Day is on September 27. This year has seen the lowest form of travel, city tour operators say that only a maximum of five per cent of business from pre-Covid-19 times is back.

World Trails Pvt Ltd, Malleswaram, which is mostly into international travel bookings, has received around 15 bookings for Coorg in September.

Nagesh Babu R S, founder and CEO, says, “Luxurious hotels and resorts in Coorg, Ooty, Kodaikanal, Yelagiri are in demand. There are many takers for adventurous activities in places like Chikkamagalur, for trekking, cycling and river rafting.”

He has also been getting enquiries about travelling to Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Dubai, Thailand and Maldives, for the future.

Nagesh makes sure his customers are aware about what all safety measures hotels are providing.

“We have a big network of hotels, they share about the safety measures and steps they are taking and we share that with the customers.”

Ashwin S, owner, Wish To Trip, notes that people are desperate to go out now. “We have received enquiries for Nandi Hills, Goa, and to spiritual spots like Pyramid Valley and Kanakapura Road,” he says.

Most picked places from State

At Jagadish Tours, Brigade Road, almost 80 per cent of bookings are for places in Karnataka.

Weekend getaways to places like Coorg, Sakleshpur, Kabini, Chikkamagalur, Ooty, are hot picks.

“Many hotels and high-end resorts are providing affordable staycation packages, which many are opting for,” says Rakesh Padachuri, director.

He says customers are still worried to travel. “They often ask questions like: was the hotel ever closed for infected cases, how close hospitals are, emergency facilities available, if dining is in a public place, is swimming pool

open, among other concerns,” he observes. Challenges for tour operators include keeping track of Covid-19 safety measures and filtering the best hygienic places for customers.

Toughest year yet

Better clarity about regulations of travel would help boost business, says Gurumurthy B R, owner, Bhageerathi Travels, Basavangudi, which reopened two weeks ago.

He says, “Enquiries on work-related travel are coming in, while leisure and vacation trips are not much.” Enquiries about the pilgrimage to Somnath temple, Dwarka temple, and visiting Statue of Unity in Gujarat as well as three-day trips to Goa are coming in, he adds.

He adds, “My organisation has been around since 1965, but this was the most challenging year.”

Abdul Kashif, co-director, Way 2 Journey Excursion Pvt Ltd, says, “Bengalureans are looking at travelling to regions in Karnataka mostly.”

“Customers from the Muslim community have been enquiring about travel options to Mecca and Madina,” he details. Apart from precautionary measures at the hotels, many are worried about the food that will be served and hence are asking for hotels with self cooking facility, he adds.

‘Bengalureans are waiting for international travel’

Abdul Kashif, state president, Travel Agents Association of Karnataka, says that five-star and high-end hotel options in Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu are all sold out.

Most people are waiting for international travel to open. “Bengalureans are known to travel a lot in South-East Asia, Bangkok, Singapore and Sri Lanka. I get a

lot of calls from people who regularly travel in a few months,” he says.