BIFFes takes a major step to break gender bias in movie

The 12th edition of BIFFes, which concluded on a successful note, is credited with introducing a new category that exclusively screened films made by women directors.

‘Brahmi’, the second film by Suman Nagarkar Productions, ‘Yaanaa’, directed and produced by Vijayalakshmi Singh and ‘Premier Padmini’ produced by Shruti Naidu were screened in the non-competitive category. ‘Yaanaa’released on July 12, Premier Padmini’ on April 26, last year and Brahmi is yet to release.

Brahmi has also been selected for the Delhi International Film Festival and will be screened later this month.

Suneel Puranik, chairman of Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy, told Metrolife that the idea of introducing a special category for women was to turn the spotlight on them and recognise their contributions to strengthening the Kannada film industry. It all began after noticing that about 50 per cent of the jury were women, he says. “When many women were a part of the jury, the results finalised by them will also different because they tend to look at everyting from a unique perspective. This prompted me to consider the move to have an exclusive screening of films by women filmmakers,” says Suneel.

Women producers and directors were chosen to be a part of the selection panel. “The move has generated much discussion and debate. It will surely have a positive impact. Even if seven women try their hands at directing films, it will be a big achievement for Sandalwood,” he adds. The response was overwhelming. “A large number of women from all age groups were seen standing in queues to watch the films”, says Suneel.

Women filmmakers were thrilled that such a category was introduced. It is an acknowledgement of their work. They say in one voice that it would surely inspire young women filmmakers in the coming days. “In most international film festivals, especially those abroad, screening of films by women filmmakers always draw attention. This should continue because it encourages women filmmakers and inspires the aspiring ones to surge forward, says Suman Nagarkar, actor and producer.

Vijayalakshmi Singh is all praise for the experimentation. “Women filmmakers are no less than men. They too can perform equally well in various departments of filmmaking. We are equally good at multi-tasking,” she says.

Many film buffs, who thronged BIFFes, were of the opinion that a special category for screening only films made by women, addressed the problem of gender bias in the Sandalwood. “Women have been restricted only to specific roles. They are given only glamourous roles. There is a myth that women can’t handle direction, production and other departments. Screening of films by women filmmakers will surely bring about a change,” says Manasi, a lecturer in a private college in Rajajinagar. Suman echoes similar views and stresses that women filmmakers should be encouraged to come together for better work. “We need a platform where women filmmakers can discuss issues related to filmmaking. This will also help budding filmmakers,” she adds.

She also opines that women mustn’t feel constrained to make films related to women and issues surrounding them. “I believe that a woman can understand a women’s problem better because they are more sensitive than men when it comes to some specific issues.”