Call for more cycles on road

A campaign called #ResetWithCycling, started by Dr Arvind Bhateja and fellow cyclist Sathya Sankaran, urges everyone to forgo fossil fuel-dependent vehicles and turn to cycles.

Arvind started cycling in 2009 and has become a strong advocate for the vehicle. Inspired by the benefit that nature has reaped during the lockdown, he felt the need to start the campaign.

“You can see how our changed behaviour during the lockdown has benefited the environment, in terms of air quality, wildlife, noise pollution and more. We launched this campaign so we can hope to see a sustained change. Things cannot go back to how it was before,” says Arvind.

Many world leaders and the World Health Organisation, have urged people to take to cycling to deal with issues of the commute during this pandemic. While Arvind and Sathya are enthused by that, they hope this campaign will make cycling not just a response to Covid-19 but an overall shift in transport trends.

They see this as an opportunity to get people to change their habits around urban transport, especially for small distances. “Apart from reducing pollution, traffic and commute time, it’s also a great way to keep up your health. It could greatly reduce the disease burden on the healthcare infrastructure,” says the neurosurgeon.

He adds that it would also reduce the dependence on fossil fuels which would help not just the climate but with climbing fuel prices in India, reducing the strain on your pocket. It is also pushed by WHO as a way to support economic recovery post-crisis.

While the ideals are countries like the Netherlands and Denmark where cycling is the way of life, he acknowledges there is a long way to go before we get there.

“It’s not going to be easy because it involves a change in behaviour, combined with the fact that there are certain fears about riding a cycle on Indian roads,’ he says.

The campaign is meant to create an understanding around what it would be like if we did change. He advises one to start with small distances. “Cycle to your grocery store or to meet a friend who lives nearby, you’ll get the hang of it eventually,” he says.

In terms of gear, you don’t need anything special. Arvind says a helmet is a must, and a bell is a good addition. “If you’re riding at night, safety lights are important. But the risks while riding a cycle is pretty much the same as any two-wheeler. There are stray dogs, potholes, traffic and pedestrians to be cautious of,” he says.