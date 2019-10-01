Chiranjeevi’s freedom epic to release in Kannada also

The pre-release event of the much-awaited multilingual film ‘Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy’ was a star-studded event that brought together leading personalities from Sandalwood and Tollywood at Manpho Convention Centre, Nagavara on Sunday.

Telugu star Chiranjeevi’s 151st film has a Kannada connection, with Kichcha Sudeep playing an important role in the movie.

The period drama is based on the life of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, who revolted against the atrocities of East India Company, 10 years before the Sepoy Mutiny. The film will be released in Kannada on October 2. Chiranjeevi, his son and the film’s producer Ram Charan, director Surrender Reddy, actress Tamannaah Bhatia and Shivarajkumar were present at the event.

Sudeep was shooting in Poland. However, he addressed the gathering through Skype.

Chiranjeevi said that the role as Narasimha Reddy was the best in his career. “I always wanted the role of a freedom fighter. Though I didn’t get to play Bhagat Singh when the film was made, playing Syeraa Narasimha Reddy is a dream come true,” he said.

The scriptwriters, Paruchuri Brothers, had approached him with the role of Syeraa Narasimha Reddy about 12 years ago. “In those days, it took about Rs 80 crore to produce the film. The film could not be made back then owing to budgetary constraints,” he said.

Chiranjeevi said Ram Charan was luckier than him because he appeared as a warrior in just his second film, ‘Magadheera’ (2009). “Despite having acted in 150 films, I had never appeared as a warrior. My son spent about Rs 450 crore and produced this movie for me. It is the best gift he could have given me,” he said.

He said actor Amitabh Bachchan agreed to the project in “in less than a minute”. “It took just one phone call,” he said.

Through Skype, Sudeep said that it would be very difficult to repeat a film like Syeraa Narasimha Reddy.

“It’s a film of such a magnitude that it can’t be done again. I am sure even if Chiranjeevi wants to do it again, it would be difficult though not impossible,” Sudeep said.

Shivarajkumar said that Chiranjeevi has been his family friend for several decades. “Appaji would always call Chiranjeevi as his son. That way he is my elder brother. ‘Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy’ is going to be a super hit film. I will watch it on October 2 at Orion Mall,” he said.

“The film will be released in Kannada,” he said. Shivarajkumar also added he is a big fan of Chiranjeevi’s younger brother, actor and politician Pawan Kalyan. Director Surrender Reddy said Ram Charan had given him unlimited freedom in the movie. “I wanted Kichcha Sudeep and Hollywood technicians and Ram Charan agreed without any hesitation,” he said.

Ram Charan said he is the biggest Shivarajkumar fan. “Just one phone call and he agreed to be present at the pre-release event,” he said. “Kannada and Telugu film industries have cordial relationships. In fact, it was the Kannada film industry that made Mutha Mestri (1993) a historic hit. I’ve two sisters, but no brothers. Now, I’ve have a brother in Karnataka — Sudeep,” he said.

Chiranjeevi: “I told Amitabh Bachchan that if there’s anybody who could do justice to the role of Syeraa Narasimha Reddy’s master, it is Amitabh Bachchan alone.”

Kichcha Sudeep: “Syeraa Narasimha Reddy is the best gift a son can give to his father. I will adopt Ram so that he can do a film like this for me.”

Dr Aswath Narayan, Deputy CM: “The film is a befitting tribute to Mahatma Gandhi as it will be released on his 150th birth anniversary.”