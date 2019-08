The ‘Great Bombay Circus’ is one of the oldest circus companies in the country, having started in 1920. It has managed to survive, performing shows across the country and sometimes even outside. The industry says it is in a bad shape and needs support from the government to survive



74-year-old Tulsidas Chowdary has

been a part of the Great Bombay Circus

for 61 years. Tulsidas says the best part

of his job as a clown is “making people

laugh and forget about their worries for

that moment”.





There are even artistes from Nepal and Ethiopia who have left

their homes to be a part of the circus.





Artiste Chotho Chang from China has settled in India and now

has an Indian name. “I became Seethu Rajesh and married

someone from Kerala.” Her husband is also from the same field.

“He usually takes care of our children back home,” she says.