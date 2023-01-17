City groups offer nature walks

With pops of the pink tabebuia, Bengaluru’s trees and parks are at their blooming best. A few groups in the city are offering trees walks, where you get to learn about the different species and how to identify them.

A Green Venture

It organises heritage walks at Lalbagh and Sankey Tank whenever the demand comes in. Regular tree walks happen on the second Saturday of every month at Cubbon Park and can be organised anywhere with a tree cover in Bengaluru. Kavya Chandra, founder of the group, says “these walks are to understand and recognise neighbourhood trees and identify the ecological role of a tree”. The walk at Cubbon Park will provide an insight into more than 20 species of trees, and facts about identifying them by bark, root or leaf, she adds.

Visit agreenventure.in, or call or message 98864 00312.

Ecoedu

This collective conducts tree walks personalised to your needs. Whether at a public park or a college campus, you can choose the location and the group will send experts to conduct these tours. These tour will also cover insects, flowers, and bird songs, and provide insight into Bengaluru’s natural heritage. The walks are conducted by nature enthusiasts Ulhas Anand and Srinivas T S.

Visit ecoedu.in or call 98457 79838.

Bangalore Walks

Vijay Thiruvady, who has been conducting heritage tree walks for over 15 years in the city, conducts tree walks with this group. These walks have to be booked in advance, and are conducted only for groups. You can also watch pre-recorded virtual tours available on their official YouTube channel. Founder Arun Pai encourages tree lovers to watch these videos to understand trees from the comfort of their homes. These videos focus on one tree in each clip.

Visit bangalorewalks.com or write to bangalorewalks@gmail.com