D Ravi's artwork portrays nature in all its glory

Sublime Galleria, is presenting an art exhibition, titled ‘A Dichotomic Tendency’ from January 24 till March 4 from 11 am to 8 pm.

It showcases the latest collection of artworks by artist, D Ravi from Chennai. A veteran artist with over 45 years of experience, D Ravi has showcased his work in some of the most reputed galleries in India as well as in the US.

His latest work, ‘A Dichotomic Tendency’ marks the oeuvre of Ravi, comprising both abstract paintings and drawings of a figurative nature. Ravi is known for his arrival from the Government College of Arts, Chennai, a school reputed for ‘Line’.

Speaking about his exhibition, Ravi said, “As an artist, I have always been interested in landscapes. For my abstract art, I draw inspiration from the vivid colours in nature as I perceive them in a different way.

Trees and birds are an integral part of nature and have always fascinated me. I see myriad forms in trees, while with birds - the flow of their feathers, the way they brood etc, continue to engage me. My inspiration for my latest collection is driven by nature in all its glory.”