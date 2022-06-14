DH-ABC India bike festival on June 26

Thousands of bikers will gather in Bengaluru on June 26 for the DH-ABC India World Motorcycle Day.

The day-long event celebrates the spirit of biking and the many talents of motorcyclists. It also promotes safe riding.

The Deccan Herald-Association of Biking Community event has Indian Oil XP 95 as its presenting sponsor.

The Association of Biking Community (ABC) India is an umbrella organisation of about 70 biking clubs, a majority of which are from Bengaluru, and the rest from Tumakuru, Mysuru and Hubballi in Karnataka. It also has members from Kerala.

Trilok Kumar, member of the ABC managing committee, says, “WMD is celebrated across the globe on June 21, which falls on a Tuesday this year. But we have always met up on Sundays, and so this time too, we chose June 26, a Sunday, for the gathering.”

ABC held the first edition of World Motorcycle Day in 2015, the year it was formed with 10 clubs and 200 bikers in Bengaluru. In the intervening years till the pandemic broke out, its members would ride 60-70 km from the city to catch up over breakfast.

The WMD event this year will begin with a traffic awareness ride from Global Malls in Rajajinagar. The ride, with about 500 bikers, begins at 6 am. They ride for 15-20 km within Bengaluru and conclude their rally at 8 am at the Jayamahal Palace Hotel.

At the hotel, visitors can browse through stalls dedicated to electric vehicles (‘EV Zone’) and riding accessories. At the workshops, they get tips on how to maintain bikes on long rides and how to select tyres based on the terrain.

Another interesting session is on vlogging. “Vloggers play an important role in informing us, bikers, about the places to which we embark on journeys — from the nature of the terrain to local weather and garages nearby. Vloggers also review bikes and accessories,” Kumar says.

Panel discussions will focus on topics like traffic discipline and women in biking. Following the discussions, 50 biker-models will put up a fashion show, riding the mean machines in Western outfits and saris and kurtas.

Fun activities are also planned, such as slow riding and wearing biking gear in the fastest time possible. Push-up and arm-wrestling challenges are among the other attractions. Expect food and live music at the venue. ABC comprises bikers studying in colleges, working in corporate offices, and some who are well into their silver years. WMD is a way to bring the community together, remarks Kumar, a businessman and roller skating coach.

The event is being held in association with Ceat Tyres and Suzuki Motorcycles, 6K Isle of Man (accessories partner), Lulu Group International (fashion show partner), Manipal Hospitals (health partner), and Royal Enfield (traffic awareness partner).

DH-ABC India World Motorcycle Day 2022 on June 26, 8 am to 6 pm, at Jayamahal Palace Hotel. For details and registration, visit abc-india.org