DK Chowta introduced Tulu traditions to Kannada readers

Renowned theatre personality Darbe Krishnananda Chowta (DK Chowta) breathed his last at a private hospital in the city on Wednesday. He was 82. Chowta served as the general secretary of Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath.

Metrolife got in touch with a few city-based theatre artistes as they share their memories with the late art patron.

His love for theatre goes beyond description: N Mangala, Founder, Sanchari Theatre

He was a kind human being, and his love for theatre goes beyond description. His ‘Mittabailu Yamunakka’ is one of my favourite novels.

I met him through theatre artiste

Krishnaswamy (CGK). Though we have never had a one on one conversation, I always connected to him. I have also designed costumes for many of his plays.

After the demise of CGK, Chowtha spearheaded many theatre festivals that followed. Even though there were not enough funds, he created a platform and helped many upcoming theatre groups.

The last time I met him was during the renovation of Ravindra Kalakshetra.

I wanted to meet him to take his views for Sanchari’s latest theatre production, but his health did not permit. His death is indeed a great loss to the world of theatre.

Chowta was a father figure to all theatre practitioners: Shashidhara Adapa, Art director

I was emotionally connected to D K Chowta, hence it gets very difficult when someone asks me to verbalise my feelings.

His work towards the betterment of farmers is unforgettable. He was a father figure to all theatre practitioners; apart from helping us financially, he also stood as a pillar of moral support.

His ‘Mittabailu Yamunakka’ is one of my favourites; the way he narrates the plight of south Indian agricultural lands in the book is accurate.

To sum up, all theatre practitioners will remember Chowta for varied reasons.

He taught us importance of discipline in theatre: Shashidhara Bharighat, Theatre personality

He was a man of few words, known for his leadership qualities and monitoring skills. He taught us how important discipline is in the world of theatre.

I met him for the first time during one of our plays; CGK introduced him to our troupe. We never imagined a man of his stature to be so down to earth.

Once he took over the administration of Chitrakala Parishath, the place got a national level recognition. His brainchild Chitra Sante is attended by thousands of people now.

The credit of introducing Tulu tradition to Kannada readers also goes to him as he brought in the elements of it in his works.

His ideas on modern theatre in both Tulu and Kannada stand as a guideline to many young artistes.

Chowta was the first person we would reach out to with new projects: Rajguru Hoskote, Theatre personality

I have been closely associated with Chowta since 2002. He was someone who was ever ready to help young artistes discover their talent. He was the first person we would reach out to with new projects.

The best thing I like about him is that he never let the originality slide away in his novels. One can notice elements of Tulu tradition in all his writings.

The last I met him was when I invited him to the Shankar Nag theatre festival. He could not make it as he was unwell. Though he is not with us today, he will always live in our memories.