Few takers for bridal couture

Many weddings have had to be postponed or conducted in smaller groups during the pandemic. And the uncertainty of when the wedding market will pick up has made many bridal boutiques in the country unsure of where their market stands.

Most boutiques are selling their outfits on discounts and allowing two to three appointments a day.

Readymade outfits

Samantha of Elan Design Studio in Shivajinagar, says that most people have postponed their wedding for next year. “This means that those who had booked their outfits with us haven’t come to pick it up since they aren’t sure of the wedding date. There are some who have had impromptu plans and gotten married. So we mostly have walk-in customers when they do that,” she explains.

Boutiques are encouraging ready-made outfits as it’s easier to be altered. Samantha says, “Depending on how much alternation has to be done, it usually takes from a day to five days to finish the work. For custom order, depending on the style, it could take from a month to three months.”

Brides not too picky

Radhiya H, Bridal Couture owner, says the sales dropped down to 75 per cent during lockdown but it’s picked up since then. With no more than two appointments a day, she plans to continue this system till things get better.

She tells Metrolife, “This is the peak of wedding season and lots of brides who booked with us have put it on hold. The only thing we can do now is to wait patiently as people are also scared to get out. Having said that, there have been many who have preponed their weddings too.”

Such customers are coming in for readymade outfits and aren’t too picky in what they buy.

“Not everyone is cutting down their budget though. The outfits for bridesmaids are not available but there’s something for the maid of honour. Brides who used to spend Rs 35,000 on a wedding gown is fine buying a Rs 10,000 one,” she adds.

Upper-class customers are still willing to spend more on designer outfits. Rosemary Ratnan, owner of The Bridal Boutique in Ulsoor, says, “Readymade outfits are the best option right now because we have the option of down-sizing and up-sizing to two sizes. When you customise, you not only need time, you will also have to come in for more fitting sessions which is not safe now.”

Her store is open for customers only every other day as it’ll give them enough time to sanitise the space. “We take only two appointments a day we don’t give the same trial outfits to the other appointment of the day,” she clarifies.

Before the pandemic, the bride will usually come with a gang of her family and friends.

Now, only the bride and a plus-one is allowed. “Earlier we never allowed the customers to take pictures or have video calls as they were not helping make a sale but we’ve had to make an exception now since only two people are allowed to come.”

Discount sphere

Most bridal stores are selling the outfits at a discounted price. Rashmi Gupta of Lavender, The Boutique in Kalyan Nagar, says most people are careful with the wedding expense since pandemic. “People who have the money have an elaborate budget and the dream wedding is very important to them, but I also have customers who aren’t too well off. So they make sure they stay within the budget so their future isn’t at jeopardy.”

Bridal party have also stopped asking for photoshoot dresses as such an event is rare nowadays.