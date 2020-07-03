Five-star hotels home delivery

Frequent guests at five-star hotels are opting for home delivery since the lockdown. Hoteliers have also created small menus with items that can hold its quality even when had at home.

Metrolife lists out some of their offerings.

The Ritz-Carlton

The Ritz-Carlton Bangalore has an elaborate menu curated by the executive chef Sandeep Kalra and a DIY option. Food can be delivered via Swiggy and Zomato, within an 8 km radius of the hotel on Residency Road.

The menu has breakfast, salads, appetisers to desserts with a starting price of around Rs 425 for one main item. The order needs to be placed 24 hours in advance between 9 am to 9 pm and the minimum order value is Rs 2,000 plus taxes. Order by direct call or WhatsApp 63648 78820 or 73384 53529.

Conrad Bengaluru

The hotel offers a special brunch and regular a la carte menu. With the concept of ‘Conrad kitchens at your doorstep’, one can place their orders via Swiggy and Zomato.

The menu is from their all-day dining world cuisine restaurant ‘Caraway Kitchen’, ‘Indian Durbar’ and ‘Tiamo’ which offers Mediterranean cuisine. Some of the highlights have been the New Zealand lamb chops, Risotto primavera and Kozhi varutha curry.

Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Outer Ring Road

For the contactless delivery, the cuisines offered are Continental, North and South Indian and Chinese. Most orders have been for Murgh Mirch Tikka, Kuttu Paratha, Chicken Biryani, Grilled Chicken Steak, Farfalle Puttanesca and Chaats.

Portion size serves only one person and the minimum order is Rs 1,000. Free contactless delivery is up to 5 km and order can be customised on request.

Shangri-La Hotel

Shangri-La has a self-pickup or home delivery menu with signature dishes such as Punjabi Murgh Tikka, Gawalmandi Ki Nihari, Warm Quinoa Salad, Chicken Milanese and Tiramisu, to name a few.

There’s also a Sunday brunch at home option from b Cafe which includes DIY desserts and mocktails that comes with recipe cards.

Food will be delivered within 3 km of the hotel if the order is worth Rs 3,000 and 5 km for orders worth Rs 5,000. Delivery charges are applicable for orders under Rs 3,000 or beyond 5 km.

The Oberoi

The five-star hotel delivers food within 8 km of the hotel and with a minimum order of Rs 2,500. Guests are free to pick up the order themselves or Dunzo with no minimum order. On Sundays, there will be only self pick up and Dunzo available.

Food can be ordered from The Lapis, Wabi Sabi and Rim Naam. There are also cakes made to order with a starting price of Rs 1,790 for a 500 gm cake.

ITC Gardenia and ITC Windsor

Their ‘WeAssure’ seal packs the food in plant starched clamshell boxes, parcelled in a biodegradable bag. Signature dishes like Handi Biryani is one of the most ordered items.

The restaurant has a minimum order of Rs 5,000 and a complimentary delivery up to a radius of 10 km from the hotel.